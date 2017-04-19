Shula’s Steak House earns OpenTable’s 2017 Diner’s Choice Award

OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of The Priceline Group, has recently named Shula’s Steak House at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino, the 2017 Diner’s Choice OpenTable Award recipient.

The Diner’s Choice Award recognizes outstanding restaurants based on feedback from thousands of local diners. Shula’s Steak House currently has a 4.5 out 5-point rating and more than 1,095 reviews.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized by our guests as the recipients once again as the Diner’s Choice OpenTable Award,” said Executive Chef Ronald “Chip” Romig Jr.

“This is a meaningful award to us. Knowing that our guests took the time to share their dining experience and that we exceeded their expectations means the world. This is a huge win for our restaurant family.”

Shula’s Steak House is best known for one of its featured entrées, the 48-ounce porterhouse. Diners who finish the entrée, join “Shula’s 48-Ounce Club” which currently has more than 26,000 national members.

Shula’s Steak House at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino is open Sunday through Thursday, 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 5:00 p.m. until 11 p.m. Reservations are recommended, call 520-796-1972 or online at OpenTable.