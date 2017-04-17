Teen musicians will rock the Horny Toad

On Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., The Horny Toad, Cave Creek’s oldest originally owned restaurant, will host an entertainment-filled, family-friendly day known as Rock the Toad. The fun kicks off with music by the teen Rock the District program.

The gifted young performers who will entertain residents and visitors with their amazing musical skills from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. are:

12:00 – The Undecided

12:30 – Henry Thompson

12:45 – Carissa Canto

1:00 – House of Noise

1:30 – Brook Newman

1:45 – Alexis Brown

2:00 – bareteeth

2:15 – Eden Cuslo

2:30 – Seylah Cislo

2:45 – TnT

3:00 – Promise to Myself

3:30 – Sam Potter Band

4:00 – Mitchell Wolfe

Admission is free.

In addition, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., members of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association, known as the Arizona Gunslingers, who share a common interest in preserving the history of the Old West, will demonstrate their shooting skills and assist event visitors interested in trying the sport of cowboy fast draw.

Tom Price, general manager for The Horny Toad, says the restaurant, which turns 41 years old later this year, also will offer food and drink specials that tie into the Rock the Toad theme.

Rock the District, the only teen musician program of its kind in the nation, is a parent-guided, student-driven program that is part of Cave Creek Unified Education Foundation (CCUEF) in Cave Creek, Arizona. The Horny Toad offers world-famous signature dishes including made-from-scratch fried chicken, scrumptious barbecue, pork and beef ribs and mesquite-grilled porterhouse, prime rib and strawberry shortcake.

The Horny Toad is located at 6738 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek Ariz.; the phone number is 480.488.9542 and the restaurant and bar website is thehornytoad.com. The Horny Toad is open Sunday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.