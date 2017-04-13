We-Ko-Pa Resort earns TripExpert 2017 Experts’ Choice Award

For the second consecutive year, the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center has received the coveted TripExpert Experts’ Choice Award. This highly regarded industry award recognizes the best hotels around the world based on reviews by journalists and professional travel writers.

“Our expert sources give very high praise to the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center,” said TripExpert’s content manager Chris Blume. “They love the desert views – which include local landmarks – and mention the golf courses and casino as among activities that particularly stand out in this feature-packed resort.”

Bestowed upon less than two percent of all hotels worldwide, the Experts’ Choice award is based on reviews written by leading travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected media outlets. Accolades from sources like oyster.com, Frommer’s and Jetsetter place the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center among the highest ranking hotels in the Phoenix area.

“To receive this designation from TripExpert for the second year in a row speaks to our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences,” said Craig Benell, general manager of the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Conference Center. “We’ll celebrate this award with our entire team, because it’s thanks to their dedication, friendly attitudes and attention to detail that we continue to exceed guest expectations throughout our beautiful desert oasis.”