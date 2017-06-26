Wild Horse Pass offers great summer staycation deal

Posted June 26, 2017 by

This summer, book a staycation at the relaxing and secluded Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler, Arizona. Now is the time to take advantage of exclusive summer staycation offers for anyone who is looking to escape without the travel.

Summer rates for hotel rooms start at $69, with no additional fees.

Summer packages include free poolside entertainment every Saturday and Sunday. Guests will be able to enjoy live reggae music being played on steel drums and enjoy summer favorite foods being served next to a poolside grill. Backyard games with ping pong tables and giant games of chess will also available for guests to enjoy.   

This offer is only valid between Monday, May 15, 2017 to Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2017.

Valley residents can make their reservation online by visiting the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino website at WinGilaRiver.com

POSTED: . TAGS: ,

About Experience AZ

Experience AZ Magazine is the ultimate guide for both Arizona residents and tourists to see, feel, taste and experience the best that Arizona offers. We’ve chronicled and presented Arizona’s Top 5 in each category including tourist destinations, night life, dining, sports, music, theater, festivals and outdoor adventure. Enjoy and experience Arizona’s ultimate “bucket list” of things to do in Arizona.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA