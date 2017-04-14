Encore at Eastmark showcases energy efficient homes for Earth Day

Encore at Eastmark by AV Homes in the East Valley is showcasing energy efficient active adult luxury living in celebration of Earth Day, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at 5620 S. Encore in Mesa. Earth Day festivities include live entertainment, food, and eight model homes open for tours, featuring ENERGY STAR® appliances, tank-less water heater options, air sealing and gas service at range and dryer locations, Blow-in Blanket System (BIBS) insulation, LED lighting, and Environments For Living® certification that guarantees fixed low, year-round heating and cooling costs.

“Through our partnership with Environments For Living,® our energy complete homes are inspected several times during the building process,” said Paul Dahlkamp, AV Homes vice president of purchasing. “We achieve that air-tight seal by blowing in fiberglass insulation into every nook and granny. Along with ENERGY STAR® appliances, windows and doors, LED lights that last for 50,000 hours without producing heat, and other energy-saving features, we’re averaging a HERS (Home Energy Rating System) score of 60. Compared to most other new homes in the Valley that average a HERS score of 70 or higher, Encore’s rating speaks volumes about the insulation package and quality of homes we’re building.”

Encore is a new, master-planned active adult community and the latest addition to the innovative, 3,200-acre Eastmark enclave in Mesa, which is popular for its family friendly-culture, neighborhood charm, tree-lined roads, and walking and biking paths. Located in Mesa off Highway 202, Eastmark is minutes from shopping, hiking trails, parks and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Phoenix, Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International airports.

“What makes Encore so appealing is, it’s not just about the home, amenities and location, it’s about the lifestyle,” said Steve Snoddy, AV Homes vice president of sales. “Through our research we’ve found that Arizonans are very connected to the outdoors. We bring the outside into our customers’ homes by using multi-slide doors. Basically, the back wall of the home slides open and the backyard becomes an extension of the home for entertaining and enjoyment. Since we opened in 2015, we’ve had more sales than any other active adult community in the East Valley.”

Eastmark developer, DMB Inc., also built DC Ranch and Silverleaf in Scottsdale, Forest Highlands in Flagstaff and Verrado in Buckeye. “They take a long-term approach to the communities they build,” said Snoddy. “They are cognizant of every detail – every tree, every home – to preserve special landscapes and ensure enduring value as they envision what the community will look like 50 years from now.”

One third of the planned 973 homes have been sold since Encore opened in March 2015. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center; resort-style pool with beach entry; tennis, pickleball and bocci courts; billiards; a café; social clubs; and more.

“With Earth Day coming up, Encore aligns extremely well with our energy efficient homes and literally how we build our homes,” said Snoddy. “The connection between AV Homes, Encore and Earth Day is a natural fit and we invite everyone to enjoy the festivities in this beautiful East Valley community.”

For more information, visit AVHomesInc.com.