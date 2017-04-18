West Elm opening second Arizona location this summer

The first West Elm Phoenix location will open in Uptown Plaza. (Photo courtesy of West Elm)

This summer, Uptown Plaza will be adding the New York-based furniture retailer, West Elm, to its mix. This will be the second location in Arizona for West Elm.

The Williams-Sonoma brand will open up in a brick-lined 11,001-square-foot space. The store will be the first West Elm location in Phoenix.

West Elm will hire about 30 employees and will also offer a selection of Arizona-based makers and designers as part of the West Elm Local program. Services to help customers design their home will also be available through the West Elm location.

Uptown Plaza is located at the northeast corner of Camelback road and Central avenue. The center was recently renovated. The renovation project was recognized as a RED Awards finalist.

Several tenants have moved into Uptown Plaza recently, including a Shake Shack, Huss Brewing taproom, Lou Malnati’s Pizza and Nékter Juice Bar.

Elly’s Brunch & Café and Still Boutique are opening at Uptown Plaza soon.