The Arizona Association for Economic Development’s (AAED) December luncheon will benefit Streetlight USA. It will be held on Dec. 5 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at 2901 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix.

Streetlight USA supports child victims of sex trafficking and sexual trauma. Its programs focus on the restorative healing of body, mind and spirit, addressing trauma and purpose in life and helping to develop decision-making and life skills. The organization teaches critical thinking, the importance of holistic care, budgeting, career development and the value of an aftercare plan. Streetlight USA is also a lifeline for those too ashamed, afraid or traumatized to seek help.

The cost of the luncheon is $45 for AAED members, $65 for non-members and $75 for late registrants. To register, visit www.aaed.com/event/dec5. The registration deadline is Thursday, Nov. 30 at noon. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance. For more information, call AAED at (602) 240-AAED (2233), or visit www.aaed.com.

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration.