Abrazo hospitals providing free meals to veterans on Nov. 10

Three Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals will be honoring veterans by providing free meals on Nov. 10 in celebration of Veterans Day.

“Abrazo Community Health Network is proud to continue our Veterans Day tradition to honor those who have bravely served our country,’’ said Frank Molinaro, Abrazo Community Health Network Market Chief Executive Officer.

Here are highlights:

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave. in Glendale, will serve breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Non-veteran community members may purchase the breakfast for a $5 cash donation. Proceeds will be donated to Soldier’s Best Friend, a nonprofit organization that provides U.S. military veterans with service or therapeutic companion dogs. The Veterans Day breakfast will feature pancake, eggs, bacon, sausage, yogurt parfait and assorted fresh baked pastries.

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road, will provide a complimentary meal to veterans during café hours from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m., breakfast; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., lunch. Free meals also will be provided to guests accompanying veterans.

Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road in Goodyear, will provide free meals to veterans during café hours: 7 to 10 a.m., breakfast; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., lunch; and 5 to 7 p.m., dinner. Meals will include an entrée, two sides and a 20-ounce beverage.

Meals will be valued under $10 each.