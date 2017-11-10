Adam Ant will bring pop anthems to Celebrity Theatre

Danny Zelisko will welcome legendary pop icon Adam Ant to the historic Celebrity Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Reserved tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th.

From his early days in London as an underground, post-punk artist with a cult-like following to his explosion on the world stage that would lead him to become one of the most iconic artists of the 80s, Adam’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles around the world. He has sold more than 40,000,000 albums, and had eight singles in the Top 40 in one week, globally.

Adam’s debut album, “Dirk Wears White Sox,” was the first number-one album in the UK on the newly-created UK Independent Albums Chart that debuted in 1980. His follow-up album “Kings of the Wild Frontier” catapulted him to the world stage, spent 12 weeks at number one in the UK, produced and three chart-topping singles: “Dog Eat Dog,” “Antmusic” and “Kings of the Wild Frontier.” It also featured his trademark Burundi Beat style of Central African drumming, a musical signature that remains to this day. As Antmania continued to sweep the nation, his third album, “Prince Charming,” introduced his landmark single “Stand and Deliver” that crowned the UK Singles Chart for five weeks and entered the US dance chart. In the United States, his fourth album, “Friend or Foe” with its massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” and follow-up hit “Desperate But Not Serious,” turned him into a household name and earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist in 1982. ANTHEMS – The Singles tour 2018 Adam will play his classic chart-topping singles as well as rare singles, B sides and personal favorites. For more information, visit http://www.adam-ant.com.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Reserved tickets ($35, $55 and $75) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 17th at CelebrityTheatre.com and Celebrity Theatre’s box office, 440 N. 32nd St., in Phoenix. To order by phone, call 602.267.1600. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing fees. All ages welcome.