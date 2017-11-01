Altitude Trampoline Park teams up with Gateway Academy to raise $68k

This Saturday, an on-going fundraiser will begin at the Altitude Trampoline Park to raise $68,000 for an adaptive playground at the Gateway Academy near Shea Boulevard and 40th Street.

From 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, proceeds from the entry fees will go towards the new playground, which will help the children at Gateway Academy get an adaptive playground.

The adaptive playground is important for the children at Gateway Academy, as it provides them with a variety of sensory experiences for health development.

At the event, there will be a dodgeball competition and more.

This fundraiser will go on until all of the $68,000 is raised for Gateway Academy. For folks who are unable to attend Saturday’s event, Altitude Trampoline Park will donate $5 when you mention Gateway during a two-hour jump.

It’s $13 for children five years and younger, $20 for everyone six years or older and $2 for grip socks during Saturday’s event.