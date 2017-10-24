Arizona receives a B+ for small business friendliness

Today Thumbtack, the app and website that finds you local professionals (pros) for any project, released the grades from its 2017 Small Business Friendliness Survey, the largest continuous study of small business perceptions of government policy in the U.S. Thumbtack surveyed more than 13,000 small business owners in 50 states and 80 cities to evaluate how easy state and local governments make it to start, operate and grow a small business.

On overall small business friendliness, Arizona ranked 27 (out of 50), earning a B+ and received evaluations 4% better than last year. Thumbtack also assigned 12 policy-specific grades, ranging from licensing requirements, tax regulations, health and safety rules and labor regulations. For more details about the report and the full set of results for Arizona, visit Thumbtack.com/AZ.

“The small business owners we heard from in Arizona were 1% more positive about their state’s support for small businesses than the national average, leading to their B+ grade overall,” said Thumbtack Economist Lucas Puente, PhD. “And compared to nearby states, such as New Mexico (F) and Utah (A+), Arizona had mixed results.”