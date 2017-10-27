Bankers Trust invites public to celebrate its 100th birthday

Bankers Trust, which has three locations in the Phoenix metro, turns 100 in 2017. Its location in the Esplanade on East Camelback is throwing a party to celebrate. The event is open to the public and Bankers Trust invites customers and community members to honor this milestone by stopping by during an afternoon open house.

Bankers Trust is hosting its event with special guest and community partner, Junior Achievement. The celebration will include:

• Food and refreshments

• Prize giveaways

• $1,000 check presentation to Junior Achievement at 2:15 p.m.

WHEN: Thursday, November 2, 2017; 1 – 5 p.m. – open house; check presentation at 2:15 p.m.

WHERE: Bankers Trust, 2525 East Camelback, Suite 100, Phoenix

INFORMATION: For more information about the Bankers Trust centennial, visit BankersTrust.com/Centennial.