Bashas’ unveils newly-remodeled store for Navajo Nation

With a warm Yá’át’ééh, Bashas’ Diné Market is opening the doors this week to its newly-remodeled store in Window Rock, Ariz. with a store blessing, remarks from Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez, and a performance from Roxyanne Harvey, a traditional Navajo singer.

Diné Market also delivers the first Starbucks to the Navajo Nation, features Navajo artwork that showcases the talent of local artists, an organic food selection, and new shelf tags to identify healthier food options.

“From the moment shoppers step through the doors, they are welcomed by the new look and feel of the store,” said Corrine Mitchell, Bashas’ Window Rock Store director and member of the Navajo Nation. “Our goal was not only to honor the community through traditional Navajo décor, colors, signage, and local artwork, but deliver a larger selection of healthy, easy-to-identify food options.”

Now through Saturday, the store will give away grocery bags and raffle off gift baskets with healthy food items inside. And from today through Sunday, the store will offer a 10-percent discount to all active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel (with a Bashas’ Thank You Card).















“Window Rock’s newly-remodeled Bashas’ Diné Market is a testament to our company’s commitment to serve the people of the Navajo Nation,” said Johnny Basha, senior vice president of special projects for Bashas’ Family of Stores. “We continually work with Navajo Nation leadership and local organizations to bring new ideas and offerings to our stores. We are especially proud of the store’s expanded selection of healthy food options, and our new Diné Healthy program.”

The remodeled Diné Market in Window Rock has a wide variety of nutritious and convenient foods for shoppers who want to make healthier food choices. Organic and healthy food items have been added throughout the store. In addition, “Diné Healthy” shelf-tags and aisle signage will help shoppers easily identify better-for-you foods, so they can ultimately make healthier food decisions. Many of these healthy food items are located in prime locations at the center and front of the store. The store will also feature a new energy bar section, an organic snack area, and a bigger variety of teas and healthy drinks.

The Window Rock grocery store is also now home to the first Starbucks on the Navajo Nation. Starbucks Manager Sasha Gilmore is fluent in Navajo, and her team has already started serving up customized creations from the iconic coffee brand for the Navajo Nation’s coffee and tea aficionados.

In addition, the store’s Deli Department has new deli steam tables loaded with fresh, homecooked meal options; open deli cases; more ovens; and an increased selection of healthy food offerings. As well, the new wall deli cases hold a variety of new items, including everything from cold cuts and cheeses to dips and spreads. Shoppers also will notice a new warmer display that will hold rotisserie chickens, turkey, meatloaf, cooked mutton and pork.

Shoppers will also experience a remodeled Meat Department, with greatly expanded meat, pork and chicken offerings. The store will also grill mutton and hamburgers on the weekends, which will be available fresh in the Deli.

Similarly, the store’s Produce Department has expanded to include new wet racks and dry cases, which allows for shoppers to be able to access a larger variety of fruits and vegetables, including organic options.

Also, Bashas’ Diné Market has renovated its Frozen Foods Department, which features new door cases and a variety of frozen meat options, and frozen foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Bakery also has some updated features, including new cases.

In addition to the many food offerings available, the store also launched its first Dickies apparel section as well as a variety of bulk- and value-priced items, including detergents, dog food, wood pellets and more.

Reinforcing Bashas’ commitment to the community, the Diné Market in Window Rock now prominently displays 21 pieces of art from local Navajo artists. The featured artists include: Baje Whitethorne, a Reed clan member who is known for colorful landscapes depicting the Navajo Reservation, as well as portraits of his people; Larry Yazzie, whose sculpture works of women symbolizing strength are highly sought after by collectors; and trailblazer artist Oreland Joe, whose work captures his Ute and Navajo heritage.

Since opening its first Diné Market 35 years ago, Bashas’ has been a collaborative member of the Navajo Nation, supporting education, nutrition, art, health and wellness through community programs and partnerships. At least 95 percent of the store members (employees) at Bashas’ Diné Markets are Native American, and each store location gives back a percentage of its profits to the Navajo Nation.

Bashas’ is one of very few non-Native-American retailers with stores on the Navajo Nation. In 1982, Bashas’ opened its first reservation store in Chinle, followed by Tuba City in 1983, Kayenta in 1985, Window Rock in 1989, Crownpoint, New Mexico in 1990, Pinon in 1993, and Dilkon in 2002. An eighth store in Sanders is anticipated to open in 2018. Bashas’ also operates three other stores on other Native American reservations across Arizona.

“We continue to invest in our Bashas’ Diné Markets as part of our commitment to serving the Navajo Nation,” said Basha. “We have supported health and wellness education for years, and are dedicated to promoting a variety of food options for a healthier lifestyle.”