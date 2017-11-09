Boards strengthened at Open Hearts, New Pathways for Youth

CBRE’s Cathy Teeter appointed to New Pathways board

CBRE announced Cathy Teeter, senior director, sales management for the firm’s Southwest Market Area, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at New Pathways for Youth. She will serve in an advisory capacity to support the organization’s mission of empowering youth to reach their full potential through mentoring and life skill development.

Since 1989, New Pathways for Youth has positively impacted more than 5,000 at-risk youth in the greater Phoenix area through the development of core social, emotional and academic skills. Programs include one-on-one mentoring, college and career focused workshops, parenting workshops, and afterschool programs aimed at providing youth with academic support, arts and crafts, fitness and recreational sports activities and nutrition.

“New Pathways for Youth is dedicated to transforming the lives of at-risk youth by showing them that, despite their current circumstances, hopeful, brighter futures are possible,” said Teeter. “I was moved to help make a greater impact on the organization after attending various events and hearing the inspiring stories of those who’ve benefitted from New Pathways for Youth’s invaluable services and outreach programs.”

Teeter has more than 30 years of management and leadership experience. She currently serves the community as a board member of the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association and volunteers regularly at the Phoenix Art Museum. She also has volunteered at various local schools and has served as a coach for recreational athletics teams. She is currently a member of AZCREW, NAIOP and SHRM.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cathy to the New Pathways for Youth family,” said Christy McClendon, president and CEO for the organization. “Cathy’s unique brand of leadership skills help round out our talented board of directors. We look forward to her insight as we continue to grow NPFY’s impact on the Valley.”

Open Hearts Family Wellness announces new board

Open Hearts Family Wellness announces the appointment of two new board members to its Board of Directors. The new appointments are Cesar Chavez, Representative for Legislative District 29 for the State of Arizona and Marilyn Rodriguez, co-founder and Partner of Creosote Partners, a progressive legislative advocacy firm.

Open Hearts Family Wellness, formerly known as Youth Evaluation and Treatment Centers or YETC, first opened its doors in 1974 to develop a new model of community-based services and remains dedicated and true to its mission to provide holistic, quality services to support the well-being of people and the communities to which they belong.

“We are very excited to announce the additions to our Board of Directors who will join the great leadership foundation already in place today,” said Open Hearts Chair, Chandler Yelton. “Both Cesar and Marilyn bring their unique and individual professional backgrounds and passionate commitment to their careers that will bring insightful perspectives to our diverse Board of Directors. We are excited to have new leadership steering Open Hearts into the future,” said Open Hearts CEO, Arjelia “Argie” Gomez.

Cesar Chavez was born into a humble and hardworking family in Guanajuato, Mexico. Like the millions of individuals that immigrated to the United States, the Chavez family came to pursue the American dream. Growing up, Chavez was instilled with the values of humility, honesty and integrity. These characteristics have built Cesar to be the individual he is today, one who wants to make a positive impact for his community. This is the same community that saw him grow up and now in present day, wants to give back to. Many people have been influenced his life for different reasons and he has had the honor of personally meeting some of them. Chavez met community developer and philanthropist, John F. Long on several occasions during his lifetime. These encounters provided Chavez motivation to become successful and also give back to education. Listening to his constituents continually fuels his passion to serve.

Marilyn Rodriguez is co-founder and Partner of Creosote Partners, a progressive legislative advocacy firm. An Arizona Native, Marilyn grew up in the East Valley and is a proud alumni of the Mesa Public School District. The first in her family to go to college, Marilyn graduated cum laude from Arizona State University in 2011 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, a Minor in Urban Policy and Planning, and a Certificate in Public Administration. To many, Marilyn is the go-to policy and politics advisor in Arizona and one of the foremost government relations professionals in the state, Marilyn brings a unique perspective and experience to representing the interests of her clients in front of local, legislative, statewide, and federal lawmakers. Her ability to work strategically with political actors of all stripes has resulted in enormous success.