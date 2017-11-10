Bob Parsons ‘Doubles Down’ for veterans with $10 million challenge

Semper Fi Fund has announced that for the sixth year in a row, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation has issued its Double Down for Veterans match campaign. Through December 31, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will match all donations, up to $10 million.

Bob Parsons, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and founder of YAM Worldwide, PXG and GoDaddy, issued the challenge via video address in his annual Marine Corps birthday salute, where he also paid special tribute to the 35th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is dedicated to the 2.7 million service members, both men and women, who served in the Vietnam War.

“Vietnam veterans were the only troops who fought for our country and were never welcomed home. Instead of ticker tape parades and large marching bands, many Vietnam Vets, upon returning home, were met by anti-war protestors who chastised them for their part in the Vietnam War. To recognize and remember our Vietnam Vets, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was built entirely with private donations and dedicated 35 years ago on Veterans Day,” said American entrepreneur, philanthropist and Vietnam veteran Bob Parsons. “The Wall contains over 58,000 names of men and women who lost their lives in The Vietnam War. And so it is, the more than 58,000 memorialized by The Wall are there for eternity, whispering to all who served in the Vietnam War what America couldn’t bring itself to say, ‘Welcome Home.’”

Continued Parsons, “I challenge everyone to join Renee and me in support of Semper Fi Fund to help create a better world for today’s veterans by providing the resources they need to return home and rebuild their lives.”

Recognized by Charity Watch and Charity Navigator as one of the nation’s highest rated charities, Semper Fi Fund provides support to post-9/11 combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. In addition to immediate financial assistance, the Fund provides a lifetime of services to ensure veterans have the resources they need during recovery and the transition back into their communities. Some of the many programs include:

Adaptive housing and transportation

PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury care and education

Family and caregiver support

Unit reunions

Mentoring and apprenticeships

Education and career transition assistance

“Our mission is based on a simple principle – be there to support our country’s heroes in their time of need,” said Semper Fi Fund President, Executive Director and Founder, Karen Guenther. “Thanks to the amazing support of Bob and Renee Parsons, we are able to extend critical resources to more veterans and deserving families than ever before.”

“It is vitally important that we continue to support the men and women who have made sacrifices in service to our country,” said businesswoman and philanthropist Renee Parsons. “Every dollar makes a difference, and the match campaign is a chance for donors to double their impact.”

Last year’s Double Down for Veterans Campaign raised more than $20 million and brought The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation’s cumulative support for Semper Fi Fund to more than $31 million. GoDaddy is again leading the charge with an initial $50,000 donation.

“We respect and support veterans, and their families, for their dedication and sacrifice,” said GoDaddy Chief Operating Officer, Scott Wagner, who is also executive sponsor for the company’s internal veterans’ employee resource group. “The commitment and mission-focused mindset of service members is a great match for the GoDaddy culture, and we have pledged to hire hundreds of veterans, and their spouses, throughout the next four years.”

Donations to the Double Down for Veterans campaign can be made at semperfifund.org/match. Follow the progress of the campaign and learn more about those benefitting from the work of the organization on Semper Fi Fund’s social channels: Facebook.com/semperfifund, twitter.com/semperfifund and https://www.instagram.com/semperfifund/.