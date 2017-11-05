Boulders Golf Club earns Golf Digest Award for teaching

The winners of Golf Digest’s “America’s Best Teachers By State” was announced in the November issue and Donald Crawley, Director of Instruction at the Boulders Golf Academy, was named one of the Top 10 “Best Instructors in Arizona.”

“I am very proud to be honored among these fine golf professionals,” said Crawley. “It is also my privilege to continue to bring quality instruction to the Boulders golf experience.”

No stranger to golf industry awards, Crawley has been recognized on Golf magazine’s prestigious “Top 100 Teachers of America” awards list for 18 straight years and applauded for his innovative system, “Golf Simplified,” a simple, yet practical hands-on instruction technique combined with digital video analysis and on-course playing lessons.

The Boulders Resort was also recently headlined on Golf Digest’s inaugural “America’s Editor’s Choice Awards” as the “Best Golf Resort in the Southwest” for its exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, abundant amenities and 36 holes of championship golf courses that are considered to be some of the most demanding courses in the Southwest and known for their rugged beauty and breathtaking desert panoramas.

