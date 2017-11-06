CoreNet Global Arizona presents forum on real estate technology

Technology is having an ever-increasing impact on the real estate and facility management professions. Tools can significantly help deliver efficiencies and cost savings and are creating new ways of conducting business.

CoreNet Global Arizona and IFMA Greater Phoenix are joining forces at a forum which will provide perspectives on technology, discuss the impact of the Internet of Things (IoT), and discuss best practices in implementing technology.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, at Wells Fargo Bank, 2800 S. Price Rd., Chandler, Arizona. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The event wraps up at 12:30 p.m.

Panelists are from some of the largest employers in Metro Phoenix as well as special guests representing large global firms and technology specialists. They include Ed Buckley, Shared Services, CRE, Facilities and Operations Leader, Ericcson; Calvin Crowder, Vice President of Global Real Estate, GoDaddy; Dhaval Gajjar, Construction Manager, Harkins Theatres; Kim Castle, Assistant VP, MetLife; Leo Bauman, VP and Manager, Wells Fargo; Marcie Rhodd, Western Region Facilities Engineering Manager, Fiserv, Inc., Brent Fuller, Director of Real Estate and Facilities at Apollo Education Group; Philip Grossberg, VP, Global Real Estate and FM; and Guy Messick, Director, Design Intelligence, IA Interior Architects.

“The CoreNet Global Arizona Chapter is excited to be partnering with IFMA Phoenix to deliver exceptional content to our combined membership,” said Simon Davis, President of CoreNet Global Arizona and Sales Director at Saltmine. “The power of the two associations to attract an exceptional quality of speakers and industry experts will provide for a highly educational half day of content.

“Technology is a core driver for both the real estate and facilities management professions. We see a need to deliver exceptional systems to support our building occupiers as well as adoption of technology that can help enable strategic corporate objectives, whether they be cost savings, employee attraction and retention, or improved productivity and collaboration. We are excited that we have expert views from thought leaders including what will be a powerful keynote on ‘Smart Cities, Wellness and The Future of Work,’” Davis said.

In addition, the event will feature local and national corporations; service providers including Cushman & Wakefield and IA; tech innovators such as Serraview and Draw Alert; and education and government representatives from the University of Arizona and the City of Scottsdale.

Registration fee is $70 for the entire program. Click here to register.