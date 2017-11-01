Devour Culinary Classic pre-sale begins today

The most anticipated culinary event in the region, Devour Culinary Classic brings together the culinary and beverage leaders who are establishing Arizona as a sought-after destination. An annually award-winning event, the Devour Culinary Classic has been named Best Southwestern Culinary Festival by the New York Times, Best Food Festival by Phoenix Magazine, Best Culinary Festival from the Phoenix New Times, and Best Food Event from azcentral.

After being hosted at the Phoenix Art Museum for the past eight years, the Devour Culinary Classic will be held at Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) March 3-4, 2018. Desert Botanical Garden is pleased to be bringing the Devour Culinary Classic to their space, as the event fits in closely to their mission. “Just like all the participants in the Devour Culinary Classic, the Garden is proud to fly the ‘locally grown’ flag,” says Desert Botanical Garden Executive Director Ken Schutz. “We look forward to hosting the event in 2018.”

As in years past, the Devour Culinary Classic will continue to be one of the state’s most collaborative and creative food-centered events. Unlike other food festivals, the Devour Culinary Classic intentionally focuses on local talent. “Our main objective is to support the development and promotion of the culinary and extended local food community and culture in Arizona, bringing deserved local and national attention to our state’s food scene,” said Kimber Lanning, founder of the event and Executive Director of Local First Arizona. “We believe we’ll be even better suited to showcase Arizona’s one-of-a-kind culinary culture with Desert Botanical Garden as our host.”

Ticketing Details

Ticket Sales Dates

2018 ticket sales will open first to members of the organizations organizing the event. Following the exclusive member pre-sale, tickets will open to the general public.

Member Pre-Sale: Active members of the Active members of the Local First Arizona Localist program Desert Botanical Garden , and the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance are eligible to purchase tickets for the Devour Culinary Classic and other Devour Week events beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Members will be given details for purchasing tickets by their respective organizations.

Member Pre-Sale: Active members of the Active members of the Local First Arizona Localist program Desert Botanical Garden , and the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance are eligible to purchase tickets for the Devour Culinary Classic and other Devour Week events beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1. Members will be given details for purchasing tickets by their respective organizations.

General Ticket Sale: Tickets for the Devour Culinary Classic and other Devour Week events will be available to the public beginning Monday, Nov. 13. Tickets are limited and those interested in attending Devour Culinary Classic events are encouraged to explore membership options with LFA, DBG, and SAACA to take advantage of the member pre-sale. Tickets will be available for purchase at https://classic.devourphoenix.com/tickets

Ticket Packages

For the 2018 Devour Culinary Classic, there are three different ticket packages available. Cost of ticket package includes ticketing and processing fees. Packages are available for both Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4, 2018. Packages are available for single day attendance only, those interested in attending both Saturday and Sunday must purchase those respective packages.

The Tasting Package – $105 : The Tasting Package offers the essential experience allowing guests to sample and enjoy the best local restaurants and food while strolling Desert Botanical Garden. One Day General Admission to Devour Culinary Classic Access to Hensley/Quench Beverage Garden Access to Hensley/Quench Wine Sales area, with an exclusive selection of wine and spirits available at discounted prices Access to Chef Demos Commemorative Passport Reusable Wine Glass and Yolk Lyft Discount

The Connoisseur Package – $155 : The Connoisseur Package is a next level experience for devoted Devour guests and novice food fans alike. Enjoy exclusive access to new event features while sampling and strolling your way through the beautiful Desert Botanical Garden. One Hour Early Admission for One Day to the Devour Culinary Classic Access to Hensley/Quench Beverage Garden Access to Hensley/Quench Wine Sales area, with an exclusive selection of wine and spirits available at discounted prices Access to Chef Demos Commemorative Passport Reusable Wine Glass and Yolk Lyft discount PLUS Admission to Heritage Foods Experience featuring select Arizona chefs Admission to Arizona Beverage Experience featuring interactive tasting sessions

VIP Package – $205 : The VIP Package is for those looking to have a truly unique experience. Get personal with chefs who pride themselves on the cuisine and culture of Arizona, enjoy exclusive access to new event features, and stroll through the beautiful Desert Botanical Garden while sampling the best of local food and drink. One Hour Early Admission for One Day to the Devour Culinary Classic Access to Hensley/Quench Beverage Garden Access to Hensley/Quench Wine Sales area, with an exclusive selection of wine and spirits available at discounted prices Exclusive VIP Lounge Access with Chefs John Sharpe, Robert McGrath, and Ryan Swanson Welcome Cocktail Service Access to Chef Demos Early Admission and Reserved Seating in Heritage Foods Experience featuring select chefs Early Admission and Reserved Seating in Arizona Beverage Experience featuring interactive tasting sessions VIP Commemorative Passport Reusable Wine Glass and Yolk VIP Canvas Swag Bag Collector’s Edition Devour Enamel Pin Reserved parking at Desert Botanical Garden Lyft discount PLUS



More details with regard to ticket package benefits to be announced in the coming months on the website at https://classic.devourphoenix.com. All other event details and updates regarding the Devour Culinary Classic will be posted to devourphoenix.com/classic.

Event Details

The 2018 Devour Culinary Classic promises to present the very best that Arizona’s culinary scene has to offer with even more opportunities to connect with Arizona’s local culinary culture. 100 percent of all proceeds from the annual Devour Culinary Classic benefit the community efforts of Local First Arizona, Desert Botanical Garden, and Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.

Details

Date: Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4, 2018

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (Media/Connoisseur/VIP Hour: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.)

Location: Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Experiences

New this year, Connoisseur Package and VIP Package ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to attend a duo of curated experiences held during the length of each day of the Devour Culinary Classic. More information on both experiences can be found www.devourphoenix.com/classic/features.

Heritage Foods Experience – We’ve tasked some of Arizona’s favorite chefs to gather together, root themselves in the desert and create an all-day experience that allows guests to dig deep into Arizona’s food history. Chef collaborations and event features are unique to each day of the event and will take place in the serene Steele Herb Garden. On Saturday, guests have their first chance at the flavors and concept of Roland’s, the new adaptive-reuse project from the minds of Chris Bianco, Armando Hernandez, and Nadia Holguin. On Sunday, culinary luminaries join forces to showcase Arizona’s agricultural diversity. Get a taste alongside chefs Charleen Badman, Aaron Chamberlin, Sacha Levine, Chrysa Robertson, and Jeff Smedstad while sipping on cocktails from Travis Nass.

Arizona Beverage Experience – Fans of Arizona wine and those who choose AZ brews will be delighted to sip on this. Featuring the participants of the Arizona Vignerons Alliance and the craft beer portfolio of Hensley Beverage Company, relax as you taste and interact with some of the best people and drinks in the state as you explore the Garden’s tree-lined amphitheater.

Talent

The 2018 Devour Culinary Classic is bringing together dozens of the largest names in local culinary talent and achievement. An updated list of currently confirmed guests of note include:

VIP LOUNGE

John Sharpe, Turquoise Room

Robert McGrath, Roaring Fork, and Renegade Canteen

Ryan Swanson, Kai Restaurant

HERITAGE FOOD EXPERIENCES

Charleen Badman, FnB

Chris Bianco, Pizzeria Bianco, Tratto, and Roland’s

Aaron Chamberlin, St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Armando Hernandez, Tacos Chiwas and Roland’s

Nadia Holguin, Tacos Chiwas and Roland’s

Sacha Levine, Ocotillo Restaurant

Travis Nass, Spirit Guide

Chrysa Robertson, Rancho Pinot

Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe

BEVERAGE EXPERIENCES

Arizona Vignerons Alliance participants

Tracy Dempsey, ODV Wines, and Tracy Dempsey Originals

Pavle Milic, FnB, and FnBar

MAIN EVENT TALENT (CONFIRMED AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2017)

Dave Anderson, Roastery of Cave Creek

Raveen Aurora, The Dhaba

Justin Beckett, Beckett’s Table & Southern Rail

Derek Biazo, Deseo at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Damon Brasch, Green New American Vegetarian/Nami

Brady Breese, Urban Cookies Bakeshop

Doc Brown, Doc’s Artisan Ice Creams

Nick Campisano and Joshua James, Clever Koi

Cullen Campbell, Crudo

Johnny Chu, Red Thai

Tammie Coe, Tammie Coe Cakes

Lisa Dahl, Dahl Restaurant Group

Carlos Diaz, Otro Cafe

Taylor Domet, True Food Kitchen

Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Cafe

Christopher Gross, Christopher’s and Crush Lounge

Ken Harvey, Loew’s Ventana Canyon

Scott Holmes, Little Miss BBQ

Stephen Jones, the larder + the delta

Bernie Kantak, The Gladly & Citizen Public House

Lauren Klein, High Spirited Cupcakes

Steve Kraus, Press Coffee

Danielle Leoni, The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

Jeff Malkoon, Peanut Butter Americano

Kat and Brad Moore, Short Leash Hot Dogs

Dana Mule, Hula’s Modern Tiki

Jeremy Pacheco, Lon’s Last Drop

Sam Pillsbury, Pillsbury Wine Company

Doug Robson, Gallo Blanco

Joe and Dara Rodger, Shift FLG

Guido Saccone, Cibo Pizzeria

Suny Santana, Taco Chelo

Tamara Stanger, Helio Basin Brewing Co. (Winner of last year’s Devour Excellence Award)

Bob Tam, Bitter & Twisted

Scott Umscheid, House of Tricks

Justin Woodard, The Vig

Miguel Yeo, The Parlor Pizzeria

A continuously updated list of confirmed talent can be found at https://classic.devourphoenix.com/talent/. A list of chefs and their corresponding day of participation along with VIP Lounge and Connoisseur Package features will be available on the website when tickets are released. A final list of talent will be posted and distributed in February 2018.