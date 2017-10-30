Embassy Suites offers Home for the Holidays package

Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort is now offering Home for the Holidays Package. Travelers will receive 20% off Best Available Rate with Kids Eat Free special offer for travel through January 2, 2018. This exciting package for hotel guests consists of a two-room-suite with added amenities including Kids Eat Free special offer and hot chocolate during the evenings in the holiday themed lobby. Friends and family can enjoy a hot lunch or relaxing dinner at the resort’s restaurant, Granada Bar & Grill, located on the fourth floor. Granada Bar & Grill offers contemporary American Cuisine with items such as Charcuterie Board, Create Your Own Pizza and Meatloaf with Pan Jus and Onion Straws. The kids can also participate in the culinary adventures this holiday season with various menu items for all to enjoy. The Home for the Holidays package brings friends and family together to create forever memories with a great savings of 20% off Best Available Rate.

Located just minutes away from Old Town Scottsdale and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall, Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort provides 312 contemporary suites and is ideal for holiday family travel. The recently redesigned suites are furnished with private bedroom with either a King or two double sized beds, separate living room with a sofa-bed, armchair, wet bar, refrigerator, coffee maker, two plasma flat screen televisions and dining/work desk. Guests can experience added amenities such as complimentary made-to-order breakfast every morning including customized omelet station, pastries and various breakfast items, free Wi-Fi and complimentary alcoholic beverages, sodas and snacks during the nightly evening reception. The resort also provides a 24 hour fitness center, two pools, lounge, room service and tennis court available to all guests.

You can book the Home for the Holidays Package by visiting www.scottsdale.embassysuites.com or by calling (480) 949-1414.