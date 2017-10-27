Fennemore Craig earns Turnaround Management Association Global Award

Fennemore Craig, a leading Mountain West law firm, received the 2017 Turnaround Management Association Global (TMA Global) Award for Mid-Size Company Turnaround of the Year at the TMA Global Conference on October 23, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The award recognized the successful bankruptcy organization and merger of two debtor hospitals by a team of attorneys and financial advisors that included Fennemore Craig shareholders, Gerald Shelley and Nancy March, who led the firm’s representation of one of the hospitals in this complex healthcare deal.

“We are honored to receive this award from TMA Global for the restructure of the Florence and Gilbert Hospitals,” said Cathy Reece, chair of Fennemore Craig’s Financial Restructuring, Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights practice. “We congratulate Gerald and Nancy for their hard work and dedication to achieving an outstanding result for our client.”

Shelley practices in the areas of commercial bankruptcy, litigation and business restructuring and reorganization. He has handled insolvency and reorganization cases in a variety of industries, including real estate, agriculture, transportation, retail, franchising and licensing, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, and e-commerce. Shelley has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Southwest Super Lawyers. He earned his J.D. from Arizona State University and his B.A. from Brigham Young University.

March practices primarily in the areas of commercial bankruptcy, collections, and related litigation and transactional matters. She represents creditors, debtors, trustees, and official committees in bankruptcy cases in a variety of industries, including healthcare, real estate, retail businesses, agriculture, charter airlines and restaurants. March has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America and Southwest Super Lawyers. She received her J.D. from the University of Arizona and her A.B. from Mount Holyoke College.

Turnaround Management Association Global is a worldwide community of over 8,000 professionals who work with companies to improve performance, manage disruption, restructure, work through insolvency, preserve equity, and drive significantly improved results.