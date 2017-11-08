First Place elects Mary Martuscelli to board of directors

First Place AZ has elected Mary Martuscelli, the regional president of U.S. Bank’s western region, to serve on its Board of Directors.

First Place AZ is 501(c)3 charitable non-profit working hard to ensure that housing options for people with autism and neuro-diversities are as bountiful as they are for everyone else. First Place-Phoenix, located at 3001 N. Third Street in Phoenix, is a $15 million, 81,000-square-foot property opening to residents in early summer 2018. It represents the first innovative model developed by First Place.

“Mary’s leadership, financial and strategic planning expertise, and executive management are especially valuable as the Board progresses toward the opening of First Place-Phoenix and advancement of our expansion plans,” said Sara Dial, Board chair.

Martuscelli oversees wealth management in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and the state of Washington. Prior to joining U.S. Bank in October 2012, Martuscelli was president of J.P. Morgan Chase in Arizona. She joined J.P. Morgan after college in 1979, where she held numerous leadership positions in areas ranging from human resources to strategic planning. She also served as executive vice president of Corporate and Middle Market Banking and managing director for J.P. Morgan’s private banking business in Arizona, Utah and Nevada.

She is a graduate of Michigan State University and Wayne State University, also in Michigan, and holds a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in finance. She is an active member of the community, serving on several boards including Arizona Community Foundation, Arizona Science Center, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation and Greater Phoenix Leadership. Martuscelli has a nephew on the autism spectrum.

For more information or to become involved, email info@firstplaceaz.org or visit firstplaceaz.org.