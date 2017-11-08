Florida Georgia Line 1st act announced for Birds Nest

Award-winning superstar duo Florida Georgia Line is the first major act announced to headline the 2018 Coors Light Birds Nest, the popular entertainment venue at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community. Florida Georgia Line will take to the stage on Thursday, Feb. 1, along with rising country star Chris Lane, who will serve as the opening act.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster (800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com) and at all Ticketmaster outlet locations.

“We’re thrilled to have such a popular duo like Florida Georgia Line join our concert series lineup,” said Birds Nest Chairman Dodge Earnhardt. “Great music acts like these are the reason why the Birds Nest has become such a popular venue, not just for fans of the golf tournament, but for music lovers as well. Last year we sold out all four nights of the Birds Nest, and with our scheduled lineup we expect that again this year, so we encourage fans to get their tickets early.”

Coors Light Birds Nest general admission tickets will start at $65, while VIP tickets are available starting at $300 each and provide exclusive access to the Jameson VIP area where guests are treated to a complimentary catered dinner, complimentary drinks and access to a premium viewing area for the shows.

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road. The entertainment venue opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Headline acts will take the main stage each evening at approximately 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The Coors Light Birds Nest is a 21-and-over venue. For more information about the Coors Light Birds Nest visit www.coorslightbirdsnest.com.

The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by the Ak-Chin Indian Community will be held at TPC Scottsdale January 29 – February 4, 2018. “The People’s Open” is the best-attended golf tournament in the world and has gained legendary status for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR. The 2017 tournament broke four attendance records, including a PGA TOUR record 655,434 fans for the week. The 2018 edition will mark the 83rd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the ninth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.