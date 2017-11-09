Forrest Anderson gives Peoria officer a free AC unit for Veteran’s Day

Forrest Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., a family-owned business in the Phoenix area since 1961, announced the winner of the company’s “Military Hero AC Giveaway” contest. Sean Egger, a Peoria Police officer and two-time Purple Heart recipient, received a free AC unit at 8351 W. Cinnabar Avenue Peoria, AZ 85345.

The goal of the contest was to honor the men and women in our community who have served by donating and installing a new air conditioning unit for a local veteran or active military member and their family. Dozens of nominations were submitted, followed by two weeks of public Facebook voting for the top two finalists. In the end, Sean Egger and his family received the most votes and were declared winners.

On Thursday, November 9 (the day before Veteran’s Day), representatives from Forrest Anderson, Sigler Wholesale Distributors, Empire Metal Products, and Smiley Crane Services, will surprise Egger at the Peoria Police Department with a giant cardboard cutout of the new air conditioning unit. Media are invited to attend.

“We are so honored to make life a little easier for local military hero like Sean by providing a brand new air conditioning unit and installation this Veteran’s Day,” said Audrey Monell, president of Forrest Anderson. “We truly loved learning about our local veterans through this competition. This is just a small way for us to express our gratitude for their service to our country.”

Sean was assigned to 1/37AR in Germany and deployed to one of the most dangerous cities in the world – Ramadi, Iraq late 2005. While he was deployed, Sean was shot in the head by a sniper. Fortunately his weapon, which was mounted in front of his face during the shooting, slowed the velocity of the bullet enough to keep from penetrating his skull. Sean lived, and rejoined his brothers as soon as he was cleared. Before the deployment was over, he received another Purple Heart and an Army commendation medal with Valor. He accepted an honorable discharge instead of re-enlisting and now serves the community as a Peoria Police Officer.

It was a close race throughout the Facebook voting contest and the other finalist, Roy Chalmers of Surprise, will not go home empty-handed. He will receive a one-year “Loyalty Maintenance Plan” valued at $340 for his two current air conditioning units. This plan includes 2 free inspections per year by certified professionals, as well as 15% off all repair costs for each unit.

The generous donation is made possible in part by Sigler Wholesale Distributors, which is providing a Carrier 14 Seer Heating and Cooling system, Empire Metal Products, which has graciously donated the sheet metal, and Smiley Crane Service.