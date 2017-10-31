Fresko marks 1 year with dessert and appetizer freebies

In the last year, Fresko has become a Mediterranean staple in the Ahwatukee community. To celebrate its one-year anniversary, the restaurant will offer a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of a salad, sandwich or entrée on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Purchase a flavorful falafel pita ($6.50), a slice of moussaka ($12.50) or a real Greek (horiatiki) salad ($8.50) and score a FREE appetizer or dessert like spanakopita, Greek fries, baklava or bougatsa. For the full menu of possibilities, click here.

Fresko is the brainchild of Chef Kody Harris (Real name Kynthos Kostandinos Haralampus) and her wife, Janna, focusing on fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch recipes. Harris began her culinary career in Portland, Oregon at the age of 8, washing dishes in her family’s restaurant. She always knew that her passion was for food and the hospitality industry, instilled by her 100 percent Greek family. Beginning as a line cook 30 years ago, Harris has opened over 22 restaurants and is the owner of BOH Consulting. Open for lunch and dinner, Fresko offers options for every pita lover, from vegans to meat eaters.

Fresko is located at 5033 E. Elliot Rd., Phoenix. For more information, visit freskokitchen.com or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/freskokitchen.