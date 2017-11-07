Get inspired by women entrepreneurs at ‘Dream, Girl’ screening

“Dream, Girl” the documentary film showcasing the stories of inspiring and ambitious female entrepreneurs, will debut a special pre-screening to the community on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Huntington University Theater in Peoria for two screenings at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

StarshineAZ Co-founders Susan F. Moody and Leeanne Gardner, along with She’s Trending Founder Kia Bess, decided to collaborate on this event to support women filmmakers, storytellers and entrepreneurs in honor of National Entrepreneur’s Day, which is in the month of November.

Moody shares, “No matter what your age, it is important to have hopes and dreams. And our dream is that women truly come together and support each other. Leeanne and I get inspired when we see cross-generations of women starting their own business. These women have a passion project that matters to them and makes a difference to others. That is the future of social entrepreneurship and we are proud to play a small part in the journey of other ‘Dream, Girls’.”

In an effort to drive more local business to the West Valley, “Dream, Girl” hopes to inspire creatives and business professionals alike, sharing the stories of five powerful entrepreneurs and the dreams that have propelled their businesses forward.

“Being a small town Apple Valley, California girl with big dreams and starting a business that provides educational storytelling and media programs for youth, we are the definition of ‘Dream, Girl’,” Bess said. “We are living the ‘Dream, Girl’ story like so many women in the valley as we prepare for our biggest kickstarter to date in the New Year. With an upcoming animation series and storytelling project in the making, the fun is just getting started for our team.”

Through the “Dream, Girl” premiere pre-screening, StarshineAZ and She’s Trending plan is to strengthen numbers in the West Valley, creating an unstoppable force and support system to inspire leaders of all ages in the community. StarshineAZ is working to change the way women do business by creating collaborative communities of female entrepreneurs who join together to collectively grow their businesses and provide support for the woman behind the business.

Between StarshineAZ’s mission, where its collaborative communities of entrepreneurial women are cultivating an environment that celebrates authenticity without judgment resulting in positive personal, social and economic impact and She’s Trending’s mission to revolutionize the community through storytelling and social impact, they are bridging the gap for the next generations of leaders.

Tickets to premier pre-screening are moving fast and can be purchased at: www.starshineaz.com