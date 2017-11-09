HMA Public Relations boosts its international network

Phoenix-headquartered HMA Public Relations, a founding member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), has announced that Another Company, the top independent PR and communications agency in Mexico, has joined the PRGN.

The announcement was made at PRGN’s fall meeting in Japan.

“Adding such a strong agency partner in Mexico City strengthens our ability to serve clients in both Arizona and in Mexico,” said Scott Hanson, HMA Public Relations’ president. “Having such an established partner in Mexico provides both companies with the resources and expertise to develop and deliver strategic communications programs reaching both ways across the border.”

HMA Public Relations, recognized regionally as a leader in public relations and marketing communications, recently won four Copper Anvils Awards and an Award of Merit from the Public Relations Society of America for its work on behalf of the state of Arizona, among others.

The firm is a full-service marketing communications agency whose experience encompasses such disciplines as public relations, traditional media relations and digital communications, marketing communications, issues management, community relations and special events.

Another Company, which also has offices in Colombia and Panama , specializes in different business units and services with strong expertise in the Latin American market. Clients include some of the world’s top Fortune 500 companies looking to do business in Mexico and beyond. Examples are Waze, Hubspot, Calvin Klein, SAP, Tim Hortons, Adidas Group, Prada, Peninsula Hotels and others.

In addition to Another Company, the PRGN, one of the largest international networks of independent public relations agencies, marked its 25th anniversary during its fall meeting in Kyoto by welcoming two other new member firms hailing from South America and Asia. Also joining the network were SMARTPR of São Paulo, Brazil, and Perspective Strategies of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

These additions build on a five-year period of 20 percent growth in membership, with 51 agency partners spread across six continents and more than 40 countries.

PRGN partners meet twice a year in cities around the world to discuss best practices, find new ways to collaborate and develop global business partnerships – as well as forge meaningful personal relationships.

Each member agency is an independent owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firm that shares expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to a diverse array of clients. PRGN agencies provide worldwide coverage for businesses looking for either in-market / on the ground expertise or a more cohesive and accountable multi-market / multi-country solution. PRGN agencies also offer decades of industry expertise across nearly all major business and sector verticals.