HomeSmart International surpasses 14,000 agents nationwide

HomeSmart International is once again seeing year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2017. By the close of Q3, HomeSmart’s total network of agents surpassed 14,000, including the hire of its 6,000th agent at its Phoenix brokerage.

Beyond its rapidly growing agent count, HomeSmart marked a three-year annual revenue increase of 200.65 percent, landing it on the list of Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies for the fifth time. HomeSmart also ranks in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Swanepoel Power 200 and is a top 10 residential real estate company on Real Trends 500.

In June, HomeSmart International acquired Denver-based Cherry Creek Properties. This acquisition added 1,514 agents to the HomeSmart network and also made the Arizona company the No. 1 brokerage in Colorado.

“There is strength in numbers, and the momentum we’ve gained this quarter was achieved through growth by brokerages throughout our franchise network, including on the East Coast,” said Matt Widdows, HomeSmart’s founder and CEO. “Each time we expand into new markets and new states, we immediately find agents who see the value in the technologies and systems HomeSmart offers to help them achieve success in real estate.”

In August, the new franchise HomeSmart Nexus Realty Group opened in Langhorne, Pa. The following month, the company added HomeSmart CH4 in Rock Springs, Wy. In addition to adding new franchises, existing franchise owners continue to expand throughout the country. In September, HomeSmart NCG opened a new office in Palmdale, Calif.

“This quarter we saw franchises open in vastly different markets, which, in addition to growth of current franchisees and more acquisitions like the one in Colorado, is at the core of HomeSmart’s future growth,” said Bryan Brooks, HomeSmart senior vice president of franchise sales.

The company also reported that a HomeSmart agent was involved in one-fourth of all sales transactions in Phoenix during Q3, according to ARMLS data.

HomeSmart will be exhibiting and participating in the National Associations of Realtors’ REALTOR Conference and Expo Nov. 3 through 6.