Hooters Calendar Tour in Phoenix includes military outreach

In celebration of race weekend, the 2018 Hooters Calendar showcasing talented, beautiful and world-famous Hooters Girls is making five stops on its National Tour from November 10th – 13th in Phoenix. The Hooters Calendar Tour will include Miss Hooters International and 2018 Hooters Calendar cover girl Chelsea Morgensen from Hollywood, California. Morgensen will be joined by Miss October Hailey Slobodzian from Fort Myers, Florida and Miss March Jennifer Koenig from Tucson, Arizona. Local Phoenix Hooters Girls will join Morgensen, Slobodzian and Koenig for autograph signings that are open to the pubic at Hooters.

HOOTERS CALENDAR PHOENIX TOUR SIGNING DATES

Friday, November 10th

3 – 7 p.m. – West Phoenix Hooters (2820 North 75th Avenue, Phoenix)

Saturday, November 11th

11 – 2 p.m. – Metro Center Hooters (10223 North Metro Parkway, Phoenix)

3 – 6 p.m. – Mesa Hooters (1665 South Alma School Road, Mesa)

Monday, November 13th

12 – 3 p.m. – Peoria Hooters (16550 N 83rd Avenue, Peoria)

4 – 7 p.m. – Scottsdale Hooters (8909 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale)

As part of its military support, Hooters also invites guests to participate in its annual Operation Calendar Drop program by purchasing a 2018 Hooters Calendar and attaching a personal note of thanks to our troops. Hooters will then collect and deliver the calendars to U.S. military deployed around the world. Since 2013, more than 100,000 Hooters Calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide. Koenig is the face of the November Operation Calendar Drop campaign.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, on Saturday, November 11th Hooters is offering all Veterans and Active Duty Military a free meal. Veterans and Active Military can choose from one of five menu items following free menu items: Buffalo Chicken Salad, 10 Piece Boneless Wings, 10 Piece Traditional Wings, Hooters Burger and a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Those interested must present their Military ID. Promotion is for dine in only. This offer is not valid with any other discounts and is one per person.

In addition to Hooters military support, $1 of every calendar sale goes to Breast Cancer Research. Hooters has raised over 4.7 million over the years to support the fight against breast cancer, much of it through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Foundation Research.

“Traveling to every state of the country is a goal of mine. Getting to visit so many places for the Hooters Calendar Tour is incredibly exciting. What’s even better though, is I’m getting to travel and make a difference. Sending calendars to the military is important because it reminds our soldiers that we appreciate them and the sacrifices they make for our country every day, “ said 2017 Miss Hooters International Chelsea Morgensen. “In addition to making a difference, to be selected to travel to Phoenix for race weekend to cheer on Chase Elliott during Sunday’s race is a true honor. “ Guests can also view the No. 24 Hooters Chevrolet showcar during the signings.

Over 200 Hooters Girls from 10 Countries are featured throughout the Hooters Calendar. Hooters Calendar Girls will accompany Morgensen as they travel all over the country for autograph sessions, charity outreach and community events. The Hooters Calendar National Tour includes 2-3 day stops to over 30 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, New York City, New Orleans and St. Louis. For a full list of 2018 Hooters Calendar Tour stops and schedule of events, visit hooters.com/tour or follow Twitter.com/Hooters, Facebook.com/Hooters, Instagram.com/Hooters, Twitter.com/HootersCalendar, Facebook.com/HootersCalendar and Instagram.com/HootersCalendar.