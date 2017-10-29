House of Tricks hosts jazzy 30th anniversary celebration

Recently celebrating its 30th Anniversary, House of Tricks has established itself as a Tempe landmark and a staple for fine, farm-to-table cuisine, a worldly wine list, elegant dining experiences and a place to host milestone occasions. After hosting thousands of fabulous events, birthdays, weddings, graduations and anniversaries the next special moment they will be celebrating is its own 30th Anniversary.

On Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. House of Tricks is hosting an elegant party and the public is invited. In true House of Tricks style, the team has been hard at work for months planning each and every detail of the intimate soirée for friends, neighbors and the community who have made 30 years possible. Guests are requested to don cocktail attire for an evening of live music by The Latin Jazz Stylings of Carmela Ramirez, dancing, wine, hors d’oeuvres and of course, cake for the momentous occasion. Tickets are available for $125.00 per guest.

As part of the restaurant’s mission to give back to those in need, House of Tricks is partnering with TCAA’s Escalante Community Garden Enhancement Project this year. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be used to replace worn/broken planting beds with recycled earth friendly (EF) block, an ideal material for keeping soil cool and moist in our warm climate.

Since opening in 1987, House of Tricks has proven an impassioned member of the community and makes every effort to support local organizations and source ingredients from local farms and food purveyors when possible. Starting with one small, run-down 1920’s bungalow, proprietors Bob and Robin Trick embarked on an intensive project; transforming the house into the initial incarnation of House of Tricks. The second of the two houses was acquired in 1994 and renovation added additional intimate indoor seating. Neatly nestled among lush greenery, perennial flowers and sparkling lights, the historic cottage complex and gardens offer a secluded oasis in the middle of bustling downtown Tempe.

For more information on House of Tricks their menus, history and more, visit http://houseoftricks.com/

To purchase tickets for the anniversary event, visit: https://hot30thanniversary.eventbrite.com