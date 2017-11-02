iFLY Phoenix introduces Flight School to the Valley

Fresh off the heels of the IBA competition, where the sport of indoor skydiving was first introduced to the Valley, iFLY Phoenix is bringing a new after-school program called Flight School. Most kids only dream of flying, but iFLY can make that dream a reality every week. Just like soccer, football, baseball or basketball, the new sport of indoor skydiving is a way for children to achieve their personal goals by developing teamwork , sportsmanship , discipline and leadership skills.

This program will give Valley youth the opportunity to learn about the sport of body flight and progress their flying skills in the tunnel with one-on-one coaching. Students will even have the chance to showcase their flying skills at the iFLY quarterly Flight School Competition with hopes to advance to the Regional Competition. Here is a video to give you an inside look at Flight School.