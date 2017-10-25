Inspira Arrowhead marks P.B. Bell’s return to senior housing

Inspira Arrowhead marks P.B. Bell’s return to the senior housing market, and will complement Velaire at Aspera, a 286-unit luxury apartment community P.B. Bell that opened about a year ago.

P.B. Bell, a leader in multifamily housing development, management and acquisitions, is partnering with Cadence Senior Living, a Scottsdale-based senior housing development and management company, on the project, which will feature a senior housing community within the Aspera mixed-use community in Glendale, once completed.

Inspira Arrowhead will consist of 165 total units, split among 123 units that offer independent and assisted living apartment homes, and an additional 42 designed for residents who require memory care. Inspira Arrowhead will be located in the southwest corner of the 75-acre Aspera development, which is located at the Agua Fria Loop 101 Freeway and 75th Avenue.

“We felt like the time was right for P.B. Bell to begin serving the senior market again,” said P.B. Bell CEO R. Chapin Bell, noting P.B. Bell’s previous experience in the market. “With Velaire at the north end of the property and Inspira to the south, the Aspera community represents a great opportunity for inclusive, multigenerational living.”

With Arizona roots that date back more than 30 years, Cadence Senior Living Co-founders Eric Gruber and Rob Leinbach believe in an integrated model for senior housing, allowing residents to age in place as their personal care needs increase, with memory care readily available on site, if needed.

“We are moving into a new generation of people who are using this type of housing,” Gruber said of Inspira’s prospective residents. “With larger common areas, and a neighborhood-style set up in the memory care unit, this project is being designed with an active lifestyle in mind for those who would like all levels of care in one community setting.”

Inspira Arrowhead will incorporate all the hallmarks for which P.B. Bell has become known, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank-style flooring. Floorplans range in size from a 367-square-foot studio in the memory care area to a 1,076-square-foot, two-bedroom residence in the independent and assisted living environment.

Design elements at Inspira Arrowhead will cater specifically to the community’s intended residents, by offering an open kitchen and dining concept, and a ramped swimming pool finished with a fire pit and barbecue area. Inspira residents will also have access to an on-site dog park, a theater room, a salon and massage rooms, an activity room and a bistro.

The overall masterplan supports retail, such as dining and fitness options, as well as healthcare and multifamily living components. Banner Healthcare medical offices are expected to be built within the community, as is Treasure House, a first-of-its-kind residential facility for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, co-founded by former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda.

Inspira at Arrowhead is expected to be complete in January of 2019 with reservations scheduled to begin in mid-2018.