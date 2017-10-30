Interior Solutions merges with Pancom Southwest

Pancom Southwest, a workspace service company, has merged its Phoenix office with Interior Solutions to increase capacity in the southwest region.

Interior Solutions, a 28-year veteran in the office furniture industry, offers interior construction solutions, furniture, and storage systems to several increasing markets. In addition to furnishings, Interior Solutions also provides workspace services including design, project management, facility maintenance, furniture installation and reconfiguration, office relocation and asset control. The company has successfully branched through Arizona, Utah, and Idaho.

Pancom SW shares a similar reputation, with more than 30 years of experience in the workspace services industry. They advanced from their beginnings as an installation only company to additionally providing project and inventory management.

The merger will more than double the size and capacity of installation work at Interior Solutions, as Pancom will be transferring their Arizona facilities into Interior Solutions’ Phoenix location. Combining the capacities of the Companies, positions them to engage with larger and longer-term projects. Local ownership also provides quicker decision making, change implementation, and streamlining of internal processes, increasing overall efficiency.

Interior Solutions and Pancom share the same philosophies in seeking constant self- improvement, as well as their models for quality customer service.

We asked Scot Wilcox, President of Interior Solutions, and member of the prestigious EO1 business group, what influenced his confidence in this merger. He shared, “My experience with EO helped immensely with the challenges of merging the companies. In order to incent two companies, really two groups of people, to re-evaluate what they are doing businesswise, in light of what another group brings to the table, you must thoroughly understand how businesses operate and what motivates people. I am much more confident in taking on this challenge because of my experiences with EO and suggestions from other successful businessmen in EO for whom I have great respect. With that background, I feel confident that by bringing together two exceptionally customer oriented companies, we have the opportunity to exceed our 99% satisfaction rating.”

Management in both Companies feel the merger will, most importantly, give the company the ability to service clients increasingly better than they already do.