Lee & Associates represents DP Electric in purchase of new HQ

Lee & Associates Arizona announced today that Principal Kurt Saulnier represented DP Electric, an electrical contracting firm, in the $3.4 million purchase of an office building at 2210 S. Roosevelt St. in Tempe, Ariz. The 34,370-square-foot building will serve as the firm’s new corporate headquarters.

Eric Jones of Commercial Properties Incorporated represented the seller, Robert Coleman Trust.

“Finding a property that offers a fenced yard and efficient parking is a challenge in the Tempe market, but this building allowed for both and was the ideal size for DP Electric’s growth plans,” said Saulnier. “The centrally located building offers quick access to Valley freeways with numerous retail amenities close by, making it an ideal choice for the company.”

According to Dan Puente, president of DP Electric, the office will be renovated to house the company’s entire office staff under one roof. The new state-of-the-art office will include an open concept floor plan with offices flanking work stations, and many areas for conferences and collaboration. An employee gym, locker rooms, and a café and event space that can open to the outdoors with an adjacent large patio for entertaining will also be included.

DP Electric has been at its current Tempe location since 2005, and will begin operating out of the new corporate headquarters by summer 2018.

“We currently operate out of a main office, but as we expanded we added another office and warehouse space down the road for purchasing, prefabrication and service,” said Puente. “We felt the time was right to unite the company at one corporate headquarters because collaboration is important to us. We have been looking for a new headquarters for a while and are very happy to have found the perfect location and space.”