Lee & Associates sells Biltmore Pointe for $21.3M

Lee & Associates Arizona announced today that the Braun Apartment Group arranged the $21.3 million sale of Biltmore Pointe in Phoenix to Portland’s Bean Investment Real Estate (BIRE). The 302-unit property is located at 2802 E. Osborn Rd.

The Braun Apartment Group represented the seller, Biltmore Pointe Apartments, LLC., of Los Angeles.

“This acquisition offered the buyer an excellent value-add opportunity due to the property’s strong location,” said Todd Braun, principal. “[BIRE] intends to inject significant capital into the multi-family community with interior and exterior upgrades. I expect this to be a very different property in 12 to 18 months.”

Biltmore Pointe was built in 1959, was added to in 1972, and sits on 10.5-acres. The development features a mix of studios, and one and two bedrooms. The units are situated in 28 rental buildings and average 800-square-feet.

Biltmore Pointe was approximately 65 percent leased at the time of sale. The Braun Apartment Group is comprised of Todd Braun, principal; Bryson Fricke, associate; and Ryan Boyle, multi-family property specialist.