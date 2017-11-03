LGE Design Build completes 70,000 SF TYR Tactical HQ

LGE Design Build recently wrapped construction on a $7.2 million new headquarters for TYR Tactical in Peoria, putting the finishing touches on the project that began in November of last year.

The new space spans more than 70,000 square feet and will replace the military gear, backpacks and bags provider’s previous home, which offered a combined 36,000 square feet of space distributed between two buildings.

“We’ve seen steady growth for seven years and counting, since we launched in 2010, and we started the process of finding a bigger home base about three years ago,” said TYR Tactical’s Jane Beck. “Our staff and our output just kept expanding, but this new space allows us to grow and should fit our needs for the next 10 years, at least.”

David Sellers, President and CEO of LGE Design Build, noted that TYR Tactical has managed to maintain its “mom and pop” feel despite its growing industry dominance. “This is a company that caters to explorers, adventurers and American heroes, and we are happy to have helped them continue to do so, albeit on a much larger scale.”

Beck, too, was complimentary, noting that LGE’s capability, insight and diligent, consistent communication made the decision to partner with them on the project an easy one. “LGE is known for its excellent, cutting-edge designs, and their quality of work speaks for itself,” she said. “We toured some of their other projects to get a sense of what they had to offer, and the superior craftsmanship easily won us over.”

For more about TYR Tactical, visitTYRTactical.com.

For more about LGE Design Build, visitLGEDesignBuild.com.