LimeBike is 1st dockless bikeshare to launch In Scottsdale

LimeBike is launching in Scottsdale, making it the first dockless bikeshare to come to Scottsdale.

That means that you’ll start to see more of our lime green smart bikes popping up throughout the city, as early as this week. To celebrate launch, riders can use the code “HELLOAZ” for 10 free rides valid until the end of the month.

“Experience Scottsdale is thrilled to welcome LimeBike to our community. Bike-share programs have become increasingly popular in cities around the world, including in cities that Scottsdale regularly competes with for leisure travelers and group business,” says Rachel Sacco, president and CEO of Experience Scottsdale. “By bringing bike-share to Scottsdale, LimeBike will enhance the visitor experience as it offers a low-cost solution for visitors looking to move throughout the city and explore our downtown districts.”

Whether heading to Fashion Square or spending an afternoon in Eldorado Park, locals and visitors will now be able to rely on the bikeshare service as their sustainable, convenient transportation option.

Currently available in 26 markets, LimeBike is the fastest-growing dockless bikeshare in the U.S. LimeBike added two new markets earlier this week with a launch in LA on Monday and in Charlotte on Tuesday.

WHY LIME: The dockless network makes it easier for Scottsdale residents and visitors to explore the city on two wheels. LimeBike is the leading dockless U.S.-based bikeshare company and is differentiated by its unique approach to bike sharing. LimeBike partners with cities, colleges and local businesses to provide dockless, subsidy-free bike share services and promote urban mobility for people to use.

HOW TO LIME: Bikes are GPS and 3G-enabled, making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick up a nearby bike using the iOS or Android smartphone app. When the ride is finished, riders simply lock the bike’s back wheel and responsibly park between the pedestrian-designated sidewalk and the street curb, or at a bike rack.

PAYMENT: LimeBike’s rides cost just $1.00, or 50 cents for students, per 30-minute time block.