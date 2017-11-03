Limited number of Ritz-Carlton villas become available

Five Star Development, owner and masterplan developer of the under-construction Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences in Paradise Valley, announced today a limited number of Villas have become available.

In advance of that release, the Design Center for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Paradise Valley opened this week, by appointment only, allowing the opportunity to see, touch and experience the finishes, features and two model kitchens within The Residences offering.

“When we brought the Villas to market more than a year ago, we were met with overwhelming demand when all Residences were reserved in one day, totaling an Arizona record of more than $250 million in real estate,” said Jerry Ayoub, President of Five Star Development. “As we prepare to solidify contracts on those Villas and release information about the Estate Homes soon, some buyers have withdrawn their Villa reservation due to a life change or to convert to an Estate Home. That has opened up a limited number of opportunities for people who missed out last year.”

A few Villas are now available for reservation with contracts solidifying in the fourth quarter of 2017, The Villas are priced from the mid $1 million to just over $5 million and range in size from 1,700 to more than 4,500 square feet. These single-level homes sit within seven two- and three-story buildings and floorplans feature one- to four-bedroom residences, most with an additional den.

“The timeless, modern architecture emphasizes clean lines and a comfortable, refined setting,” said Brendan Mann of The Solvere Group, the company handling sales and marketing for The Residences. “With the balanced use of rich woods and glass, the Villas exude an inviting warmth that perfectly complements the lush, desert setting and the stunning Camelback Mountain views.”

The Villas’ formal entry foyers, floor-to-ceiling windows and seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces emphasize the expansive desert and mountain views. An emphasis has been placed on creating generous, versatile spaces along with fully equipped kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, which make these homes ideal for formal entertaining. Some homes within the limited Gold Collection have features such as master suites with indoor and outdoor showers and highly customized master closets. Residences on the penthouse level may also have the option to add a private plunge pool.

Details, imagery and pricing on the 39 Estate Homes, ranging in size from 4,500 to 10,000 square feet, will be released soon. An interest list is now forming by visiting The Residence Gallery or registering at RCPVLuxury.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Paradise Valley are part of a 122-acre, master-planned resort that includes a 200-room Ritz-Carlton hotel. Ritz-Carlton Residences owners will experience a ”resort within a resort” as they will have their own junior Olympic sized-pool, private and beautifully landscaped grounds, a dedicated concierge, priority access to hotel amenities, and a host of a la carte services such as in-residence dining and housekeeping.

The Ritz-Carlton hotel will be spread over 20 acres and will boast North America’s longest resort pool at just over 400 feet, a 14,000 square-foot world-class spa with indoor and outdoor treatment areas, a state-of-the-art health and fitness center, indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, a citrus orchard, an herb garden for the hotel’s restaurants, lush walking paths and a grand lawn with stunning views of iconic Camelback Mountain.

For more information, contact The Residence Gallery (6720 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 120) at 866,779-7489 or visit RCPVLuxury.com. The Gallery is open weekdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and weekends by appointment.