LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup tickets on sale now

The 8th annual Bank of Hope Founders Cup returns to the Valley March 13-18, 2018 at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Tickets are on sale now.

Bank of Hope Founders Cup is excited to announce two new ticket deals for tournament goers and an upgraded villa. The Family Four Pack includes two adult & two child tickets, food & drinks, a parking pass and Bank of Hope Founders Cup sling bag for $65.

Back for 2018 is the Inside the Ropes package, an exclusive behind the scenes experience that allows you to walk the course with a player during a competition round. For $1,000 the ticket deal includes two Inside the Ropes passes, two Pioneer Pavilion hospitality tickets with access to tournament grounds, one valet parking pass and two LPGA items to be autographed.

The Pioneer Pavilion also been upgraded and is now fully covered to provide all day shade and guests will receive lunch and drinks with their pavilion ticket.

“We are excited by the growth of this prestigious, professional sporting event and we are truly building the ultimate family golf experience. What better way to celebrate the growth than with a family ticket package and enhancement of our hospitality options,” said Tracy Hupko sales and marketing manager for Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Returning ticket deals include weekly and single day general admission passes, hospitality tickets that allow exclusive access to venues with food and beverages and Go Green, Go Often. Go Green, Go Often is a tri-ticket that gives admission to three major golf tournaments in the Valley including the 2017 Charles Schwab Cup, 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Ticket options available:

• Go Green, Go Often: $60 online only

• General Admission: $20 online, $25 at gate

• Family Four Pack: $65, includes two adult & two child tickets, four beverages, chips & hot dogs, a parking pass and Bank of Hope Founders Cup sling bag.

• Pioneer Pavilion (9th Green): Wednesday $35 online, $45 at gate, Thursday – Sunday $75 online, $85 at gate. Pavilion includes lunch and beverages.

• 18th Villa: $110 online, $130 at gate Monday – Sunday and includes food and beverages.

• Founders Club (18th Green): $135 online only, includes food and beverages, open Thursday – Sunday.

• Inside the Ropes: $1,000 includes two Inside the Ropes passes, two Pioneer Pavilion tickets one valet parking ticket and two LPGA items to be autographed.

Parking passes can be purchased online. Public parking is $5 daily and on-site valet parking is $35 daily.

This year’s tournament features a full field of 144 LPGA players who will compete for a $1.5 million purse. Notable golfers attending may include 2017 winner Anna Nordqvist, Cheyenne Woods and Lexi Thompson.

For more information on purchasing tickets, volunteer opportunities and tournament updates, please visit the tournament website at lpgafounderscup.com.