Maroon 5 is coming to Talking Stick Resort Arena

Three-time Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum band Maroon 5 have announced the first details of their upcoming 2018 world tour produced by Live Nation, which is happening in conjunction with the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, Red Pill Blues. The first leg of the band’s Red Pill Blues world tour will kick off on May 30, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA with a stop in Phoenix on June 7th at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets for the multi-city tour are set to go on sale starting next Saturday, November 4th at 10:00am local time on Ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, October 30th at 12:00pm local time through Friday, November 3rd at 10:00pm local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 30th and November 10th will be able to redeem (1) physical or digital copy of Maroon 5’s new album “Red Pill Blues” out Friday, November 3rd, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by February 3rd, 2018 at 11:59pm PST.

Maroon 5’s 6th studio album, Red Pill Blues, is set to debut on November 3, 2017 (222/ Interscope). Executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and featuring special guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis, the album will include both a 10-track standard edition, as well as deluxe version (fans can pre-order the album HERE). The band is set to kick off the release week for their new album with a series of television appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (11/1), TODAY (11/2) and The Ellen DeGeneres Show (11/7).

Maroon 5 recently debuted the album’s irresistible new single, “What Lovers Do,” which features Top Dawg Entertainment artist SZA. The song has quickly climbed into the top 10 on both the Top 40 and HOT AC radio charts, as well as clocking 143 million streams on Spotify and nearly a combined 75 million views on YouTube. In addition to their new hit single, the band also just premiered two eagerly awaited unreleased songs from the album, the undeniably catchy “Help Me Out,” which features Julia Michaels making a show-stopping cameo, and the cinematic rhythmic track “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky.