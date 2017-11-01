On the move at Banner, OrthoArizona, UMC Tucson, Earthworks, Daum

OrthoArizona, a premier private orthopedic practice with more than 70 physicians and 25 locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, announced that Dr. Troy Wilde has joined the practice as a Foot and Ankle Hospitalist. Dr. Wilde will provide acute foot and ankle care within the hospital systems in the East Valley. Dr. Wilde graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and later completed an in-depth, three-year surgical residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. His training there consisted of forefoot and rear foot surgery with an emphasis on trauma, diabetic reconstruction, and wound care. Dr. Wilde is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgeons and is qualified in foot surgery. He specifically treats trauma, sport injuries, and diabetic foot and ankle issues that arise, managing these problems both conservatively and surgically using a multi-team approach to care for his patients. UMC Tucson welcomes heart, cancer surgeons Banner – University Medical Center and the University of Arizona Department of Surgery at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson introduced two new surgeons to Southern Arizona this fall. Dr. Kenneth A. Fox, a UA clinical assistant professor of surgery, specializes in the surgical repair of congenital heart defects in children and adults. He comes to Tucson from Austin, Texas, where he had a successful private practice for 15 years. He also served as medical director of the Children’s Regional Heart Program at the Children’s Hospital of Austin and the Dell Children’s Medical Center, also in Austin. Dr. Fox earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois, Chicago and completed his general surgery residency at the University of Arizona. He then completed a thoracic surgery residency at the University of Michigan and a pediatric cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan. Dr. Amanda Arrington, a clinical assistant professor in the UA Department of Surgery, joined the department’s Surgical Oncology Team Aug. 1 from Marshall University’s Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center in Huntington, W.Va. Dr. Arrington is board certified in general surgery and in surgical oncology, specializing in the treatment of a wide range of cancers, including stomach, colon, liver, pancreas, skin, endocrine and breast cancer and soft-tissue sarcoma. With the arrival of Dr. Arrington, Banner – University Medical Center Tucson is able to provide Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC) to patients with certain complex abdominal cancers. Earthworks Environmental expands Arizona office Earthworks Environmental LLC continues its growth in Arizona with the hiring of Compliance Manager Jamie Zanazzo, Principal Cherie Koester announced. Zanazzo will be responsible for storm water pollution prevention (SWPP), dust inspections, and rain event inspections. Her duties will also include updating site maps, electronic rain logs, and site rain logs. She will represent clients at regulatory inspections. Daum Phoenix Appoints Reisman as Associate DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services continues to grow its Arizona brokerage team with the recent addition of Ryan Reisman. Reisman will serve as associate to Daum’s Executive Vice President and Branch Manager, Steve McKendry. He will be responsible for prospecting for new clients and coordinating meetings to create sales opportunities for Daum. Prior to DAUM, Reisman served as financial advisor associate at Morgan Stanley & Thrivent Financial, where he was involved in business planning and marketing strategies as well as prospect lists. He earned two bachelor of science degrees in business administration from Elon University of Elon, North Carolina, including finance and international business. He is a fully licensed real estate and insurance agent. Reisman is a resident of Scottsdale.