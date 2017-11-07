On the move at Gust Rosenfeld, JSH, Plexus, OrthoArizona, Fastsigns

Gust Rosenfeld adds Litigation Attorney

Gust Rosenfeld, P.L.C. announced that Krizia Verplancke has joined the firm as an associate in the firm’s Litigation Group. Krizia’s practice focuses on commercial and general litigation. She represents clients in state and federal courts and in alternative dispute resolution proceedings. She handles corporate, commercial, insurance defense, and civil litigation matters.

During law school, Krizia clerked for Judge Daniel Kiley of the Maricopa County Superior Court as a Judicial intern and was an extern for Judge David Duncan of the U.S. District Court, District of Arizona. She also provided legal representation for clients in Superior Court proceedings.

Krizia was named a Pedrick Scholar in the spring and fall of 2016 and in the spring of 2017. She was named the 2016-2017 Gold n’ Gavel Scholar for her achievements in the Sports Law Program. She was a Finalist in the Spritzer Oral Argument Competition.

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli adds Taryn A. Campbell

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC announced Taryn A. Campbell has joined our firm. Taryn is the newest associate in the firm’s Auto Liability Defense Trial Group and focuses her practice in the areas of auto liability defense, general civil litigation, and insurance defense. Prior to joining JSH, Taryn worked as in-house counsel for a major insurance company where she handled bodily injury, property damage, auto, and fire casualty claims. She also worked in private practice handling contested foreclosures for clients. In 2015, Taryn completed the Advanced Trial Skills Program through the National Institute for Trial Advocacy.

While attending Quinnipiac University School of Law, Taryn worked as a certified legal extern at the State of Connecticut Prosecutor’s Office, was an assistant clerk at the Quinnipiac Sappern Fellowship Judicial District Court of New Haven, and worked as a certified legal extern at the State of Connecticut Office of the Victim Advocate. Taryn received her B.A. in Sociology with a minor in Latin American Studies from the University of Arizona.

Plexus Worldwide hires chief human resources officer

Plexus WorldwideTM (Plexus), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness, announced it has hired Mary Beth Reisinger to a newly established position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, she will oversee the human resources activities of the rapidly growing company which has expanded from around a dozen employees in 2011 to more than 400 full-time employees today.

“I’m excited to join the leadership team of this rapidly growing company as it continues to expand,” said Reisinger. “I look forward to lending my expertise in recruiting dedicated leaders and team members to help the company attain its next level of success locally, nationally, and globally.”

“This is another step in continuing to help build the people who build our company,” said Plexus Worldwide CEO Tarl Robinson. “Mary Beth is a highly-respected human resources executive, business leader, and chief administrative officer who will help enhance the efforts of our human resources team as we move forward and continue making Plexus one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in Phoenix.”

Dr. Caleb Behrend joins OrthoArizona