NAI Horizon negotiates long-term lease for Surprise Planet Fitness

NAI Horizon negotiated a long-term lease for Planet Fitness at 15569 W. Bell Rd., in Surprise, Arizona. Prior to this deal, NAI Horizon has recently negotiated long-term leases totaling more than $15 million for Planet Fitness locations in Tempe, Phoenix, Goodyear, and Peoria.

The NAI retail properties team of Senior Vice Presidents Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega, and Associate Patrick Anthon represented the tenant, Planet Fitness, in the Surprise transaction totaling $2.8 million.

“This transaction has been two years in the making as the property has gone through receivership and multiple owners,” Tworek said. “Planet Fitness has analyzed the demographic profile of Surprise and is excited to expand into that market and capitalize on a good piece of real estate.”

The new Surprise Planet Fitness location will take up 27,059 square feet at the intersection of Bell and Reems roads. The landlord, 15601 Bell Road, LLC, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was represented by Brian Gast of Velocity Retail Group.