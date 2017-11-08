NAI Horizon negotiates new HQ for Phoenix Animal Care Coalition

NAI Horizon negotiated the $3.1 million sale of building in Phoenix that will serve as the new offices, adoption center, and no-kill shelter for the Phoenix Animal Care Coalition (PCAA911).

The NAI retail properties team of Senior Vice Presidents Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega, and Associate Patrick Anthon represented the buyer, the Virginia B. Jontes Foundation of Phoenix.

“It was a privilege working with an organization that is doing great things for animals in need of care and getting them adopted,” Gerow said. “I can’t say enough about the organization and people involved.”

Phoenix Animal Care Coalition’s new Village Animal Center, located at 600 N. 40th St., in Phoenix, will also offer affordable veterinary services. The property sits on 5.16 acres of land.

Phoenix Animal Care Coalition brings together more than 100 animal welfare organizations throughout Arizona to create a potent animal rescue community that works together under a unified umbrella.

The seller, RS Tree 40, LLC, of Mesa, Arizona, was represented by Rick Breuer of Presidio Southwest, LLC.