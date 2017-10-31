Ocean Prime celebrates James Beard Dinner with chef’s feature

In celebration of Ocean Prime’s upcoming “Ultimate Surf & Turf” dinner at the James Beard House in New York City, Ocean Prime Phoenix will feature a dish from the exclusive menu for a limited time.

Now through November 30th, guests can enjoy Ahi Tuna Rossini topped with seared foie gras, caramelized mushrooms, carrots, and Brussels sprout leaves, finished with a truffle reduction for $49. A Louis Jadot Gevrey-Chambertin wine pairing from the dinner is also available by the glass for a limited time for $29.

The Ahi Tuna Rossini will be showcased at the James Beard House on December 7th as part of Ocean Prime’s decadent dégustation developed exclusively for this prestigious one-night-only event. The dinner will bring Ocean Prime’s signature interplay of meat and seafood classics, guaranteeing a luxe evening of seafood, steak, champagne, cocktails and more. Tickets for the event are available for purchase via the James Beard website for $210. The full menu, including wine and cocktail pairings, includes:

Hors d’Oeuvres

Hamachi Crudo with Pickled Mango, Wakame, Sesame, Peppadew Peppers, Cilantro, Daikon, and Sriracha Vinaigrette | Coriander-Infused Tequila Cocktail with Citrus, Coconut Water, and Sesame Oil Drop Garnish

Steak Tartare with Capers, Honey, Truffles, and Mustard on Crostini | Fat-Washed and Ginger-Infused Don Pancho Rum Cocktail with Pineapple and Citrus

Caviar with Crème Fraîche, Onions, Milled Egg, and Chives on Blinis | Botanist Gin Cocktail with Lillet Rose and Lemon

Shellfish Ice Sculpture Display | Piper Heidsieck champagne toast

Dinner

Lobster Bisque | Domaine William Fevre Chablis 2016

Goat Cheese Ravioli with Golden Oak Mushrooms, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Basil, and Garlic Jus | Feudi di San Gregorio Greco di Tufo 2015

Ahi Tuna Rossini with Seared Foie Gras, caramelized mushrooms, carrots, Brussels sprout leaves and finished with a truffle reduction | Louis Jadot Gevrey-Chambertin 2014

Prime New York Strip Steak au Poivre with Green-and-Black Peppercorns, Nueske’s Smoked Bacon, Creamed Spinach, Roasted Forest Mushrooms, and Cognac Cream | Chimney Rock Elevage 2013

Dessert Duo