On the move at Velocity Retail Group, G&K, Pioneer Title, MANA House

Heather Prinsloo promoted to associate at Velocity Retail Group

Velocity Retail Group recently promoted Heather Prinsloo to Associate, Marketing Coordinator for their Corporate Services Division. She started with the company in August of 2015.

This new role will expand Heather’s client services responsibilities by working closely with Dave Cheatham and Darren Pitts and providing support for our key-client accounts and making certain that crucial timelines are met. She is focused on growing her experience and knowledge of Velocity’s systems and processes in order to ensure the highest level of customer support for our clients.

She graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelors in Business Communication and a Minor in Real estate.

Gallagher & Kennedy grows with 3 new attorneys

The full-service law firm of Gallagher & Kennedy has announced that Erik C. Smith, Daniel Z. Kolomitz, Matthew S. O’Connor, and Kenneth N. Ralston have joined as Associates.

“We are pleased to welcome Eric, Danny, Matt and Ken to the firm,” said Dean Short, Managing Partner at Gallagher & Kennedy. “Each brings a different set of skills, adding depth to a number of our practice areas.”

As a certified public accountant and attorney, native Arizonan Erik Smith will contribute to the firm’s highly regarded tax practice. Erik has significant experience in all areas of federal taxation, including tax planning and analysis, civil tax controversy, and tax compliance. Prior to joining Gallagher & Kennedy, Erik was a Manager in the Washington National Tax Office of Deloitte Tax, LLP, specializing in real estate transactions. He also is well versed in providing tax planning and strategy for various types of domestic and multinational businesses across a wide range of industries and high net worth individuals. Erik is an alumnus of The University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law.

Daniel Kolomitz will focus his practice in commercial litigation. While in law school at Arizona State University, he interned for a summer at Gallagher & Kennedy where he acquainted himself with all aspects of the firm’s practice, including: researching and drafting demand letters as well as memoranda concerning antitrust litigation, personal injury, civil rights violations and copyright infringement; participating in client counseling meetings; and attending depositions and federal and state court hearings. Daniel was also a summer extern at the Arizona Supreme Court Staff Attorney’s Office where he analyzed petitions for review and reviewed rule change petitions.

Matthew O’Connor will join the business law and transactions practice group. He also served as an intern at Gallagher & Kennedy while attending Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, undertaking many tasks at the firm including: drafting motions for summary judgment involving breach of contract; participating in client counseling meetings, mediation settlements, and on-site witness interviews; and attending depositions as well as federal and state court hearings. In addition, he was a legal extern for The Honorable John C. Gemmill, Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One. Prior to law school, Matt was an investment banking analyst at Piper Jaffray, where he was part of a team that priced the largest transaction in the firm’s history.

Kenneth Ralston will join the environmental law and commercial litigation practices at the firm. Ken graduated from Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, scoring third in the state on the bar exam. During his second-year of law school, he interned for a summer at Gallagher & Kennedy where he gained experience with all aspects of the firm’s practice including: personal injury, civil rights violations and copyright infringement; and participating in mediation settlements and attending federal and state court hearings. He also was a judicial extern for The Honorable Kathleen M. O’Malley, United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, where he drafted bench memos and opinions, researched legal issues and wrote memoranda. Additionally, Ken gained valuable legal experience as a judicial extern for The Honorable John J. Tuchi, United States District Court for the District of Arizona, a research assistant for Professor Betsy Grey, and an extern in the Tech Transfer Department at TGen.

Pioneer Title hires Becky Emden

Pioneer Title Agency’s Reserve branch, which is located at 225 E. Germann Road in Gilbert, announced Becky Emden has been hired as an escrow officer. In her new role, Emden will be responsible for opening orders, clearing titles, conducting closing appointments and communicating with all parties.

Prior to her position with Pioneer, Emden worked at Great American Title in Gilbert as an escrow officer assistant. Emden has a Bachelor of Arts in Health Physical Education and Recreation Management.

In her free time, Emden enjoys camping, fishing and exploring all Arizona has to offer. Emden also supports The Ryan House in Phoenix, which offers palliative care for terminally ill children and end of life.

Originally from Menno, S.D., Emden resides in Gilbert.

MANA House welcomes Army veteran

MANA House (Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force), a program of Catholic Charities Community Services, recently appointed a new Senior Program Manager to guide the work of helping local veterans.

As an Army veteran herself, new Senior Program Manager, Danelle King, exemplifies the vision of MANA House— a peer-run program that provides individualized basic resources, community and advocacy for veterans experiencing homelessness.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a unique program that was formed by veterans to help fellow veterans find stable housing and turn their lives around,” explains King.