One the move at MJ Insurance, Equality Health, Tiffany & Bosco, Johnson Bank

MJ Insurance appoints director of business development

MJ Insurance, one of the nation’s largest privately-held insurance agencies with more than five decades of success, has appointed Chris Novotney director of business development in the Personal Insurance department.

Novotney will be responsible for developing strategic sales and marketing initiatives in the newly-created role at MJ Insurance.

Bringing more than 10 years of experience in the insurance industry to MJ, Novotney recently served as director of business development at Hays & Sons Construction of Indianapolis, where he led the business development team in seven markets throughout Indiana and Ohio, resulting in record growth for the company.

Novotney received a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana State University.

Lisa Stevens Anderson joins Equality Health

Equality Health, an Arizona-based organization pioneering integrated health care delivery to underserved and ethnically diverse populations, has added industry expert Lisa Stevens Anderson to its executive team as Chief Operating Officer of Q Point Health. Stevens Anderson will leverage her previous experience leading Banner Health’s successful ACO in her role overseeing Equality Health’s growing roster of value-based contracts.

“Equality Health is taking a comprehensive look at what factors impact a person’s health, and we’re building an integrated delivery system to directly manage members through risk-based contracting,” said Mark Hillard, President of Q Point Health. “Lisa has had proven success in the value-based space and adds her talents to the exceptional team we have built. We are happy that she has chosen to join the Equality Health team as we work to create better outcomes for our members.”

Stevens Anderson has been in the health care industry for more than 25 years and has firsthand experience creating innovative solutions in value-based care.

John Hink joins Tiffany & Bosco as shareholder

The law firm of Tiffany & Bosco announced that veteran real estate attorney John A. Hink has joined the firm as shareholder. John’s practice is concentrated in commercial and residential (multi-family and subdivision) real estate transactions involving both new development as well as existing properties. He has extensive experience with commercial leasing and counsels lenders and borrowers on real estate financing, and the acquisition and disposition of assets.

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona John is an avid supporter of the community through his involvement in Arizona Town Hall, Scottsdale Leadership (Class IV), NAIOP, the Urban Land Institute and is a life member of the Scottsdale Charros. He previously served on the board of directors of Desert Voices Oral Learning Center and Paradise Valley Country Club.

Brian Egan named wealth regional team lead in Arizona

Brian Egan, vice president – Private Banking Regional Manager at Johnson Bank, has been named Wealth Regional Team Lead in Arizona.

Brian will lead both the wealth and private banking teams in Arizona to unify the delivery of exceptional service and knowledge to clients in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Brian joined Johnson Bank in 2017 with more than 30 years of experience as a senior relationship manager in private banking, mortgage, trust and investment management. For the past 14 years, he has specialized in serving high net worth clients in the Phoenix and Scottsdale markets.