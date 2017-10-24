Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs will open Nov. 24

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs announces its grand opening at OdySea in the Desert in Scottsdale on Friday, November 24. The attraction will take guests back in time to the era of dinosaurs with riveting educational exhibits featuring more than 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, interactive activities, fossil excavations, face painting, sluicing activities, balloon art and more.

The attraction combines the thrills of a prehistoric-themed entertainment concept with educational elements designed to help children and their families learn more about some of the most mysterious creatures to ever walk the Earth – dinosaurs. Complete with realistic recreations of prehistoric habitats and lifelike robotic dinosaurs that roam through exhibits, Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs is unlike anything the Valley has ever seen.

“With Pangaea, we are bringing the prehistoric world to life where guests can experience what it would be like to walk among dinosaurs, all while enjoying educational explorations, dinosaur rides and hands-on activities,” said Adam Kariotoglou, founder of Pangaea. “We are thrilled to introduce this innovative concept that combines education and imagination to create the ultimate family experience.”

The attraction will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Guests must reserve tickets in advance of their visit to guarantee entry. General admission tickets start at $17.95, with add-on interactive activities available for an additional cost. These activities can be purchased a la carte or an all-inclusive add-on package can be purchased for the special price of $39.95 through the Pangaea Interactive Combo Package. Admission tickets must be purchased in addition to the Pangaea Interactive Combo Package. Guests receive $4 off per ticket with groups of 20 or more. Each ticket is valid for a 90-minute interval in the venue. If a Pangaea Interactive Combo Package is purchased, guests will receive an additional 30 minutes inside the exhibit.

General admission tickets include access to the following:

• Entrance to all Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibits

• Galleries

• Fossil digging

• Stationary dinosaur ride

• 84-foot obstacle course

Pangaea add-on activities include the following:

• Sluicing

• Etching art station

• Temporary tattoos

• Walking dinosaur ride

• Dinosaur excavation

• Balloon Art

Guests can enjoy quality, family-friendly dining directly above the venue at the Pangaea Dinosaur Grill, a Greek and American restaurant that offers top-notch cuisine and dinosaur-themed entrees and desserts. Special party packages will also be available.

Pangaea is now hiring for all positions, including general and assistant management roles, along with dinosaur tour guides, ticketing staff and interactive station attendants.

Career fairs will be held on Wednesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at OPA Life Greek Cafe, located at OdySea in the Desert. All applicants are required to bring a resume and a photo of themselves. Applications should be sent to pangaeahiring@gmail.com in advance of the career event. For more information and instructions on how to apply, please visit PangaeaLandOfTheDinosaurs.com.

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs will be located inside OdySea in the Desert at 9500 E Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ, 85256.

For more information about the exhibit, tickets, group sales and more, please visit PangaeaLandOfTheDinosaurs.com.