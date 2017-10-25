Phoenix Children’s Hospital raises $900K for childhood cancer

With the help of the local community, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation announced it raised more than $900,000 during the month of September during its Time to Shine campaign. This amount includes cash and in-kind donations from businesses and individuals. The fundraiser kicked off on September 1 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Local businesses joined this movement to support childhood cancer research through promotions and deals that allowed them to raise money for the cause that directly benefit the new Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, which opened its doors October 18.

“We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community for Time to Shine. It was truly inspiring to see businesses and individuals come together for our hospital’s sickest patients during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation. “With these donations, Phoenix Children’s can continue to lead the fight in childhood cancer at the new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.”

Time to Shine united restaurants, small businesses and corporate sponsors to bring the focus of childhood cancer to the forefront during the month of September.

More than 75 businesses held a special fundraiser and raised awareness, including: Arizona Diamondbacks, Camelback Volkswagen|Subaru|Mazda, Fiesta Bowl Charities, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Coulter Cadillac Phoenix, Massage Envy, Jason’s Deli, Morning Squeeze, Papa John’s, Plexus Worldwide and Sauce Pizza and Wine. Promotional partners included: Harkins Theatres, Vestar, OUTFRONT Media, Inc., Red Development, Arizona Foothills Magazine, Independent Newsmedia, Inc. and Scottsdale Quarter.

“Lives of our patients and families have been forever changed thanks to the community’s generosity,” Schnall said.

For more information about Time to Shine, visit PCHTimetoShine.org.