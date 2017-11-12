Phoenix Festival of the Arts returns Dec. 8-10

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is back and better than ever at Margaret T. Hance Park. Phoenix Center for the Arts is proud to present the sixth annual event December 8-10, featuring more than 150 art and food vendors. It’s a perfect time to shop for local art and celebrate the season.

Live entertainment, taking place on three stages, includes local bands, solo artists, dancers, choral groups, spoken word artists, comedians, art demonstrations, and more!

The Phoenix Mural Project, a hands-on community art project organized by acclaimed local muralist, Hugo Medina, is a signature component of the Festival, allowing community members to paint and create alongside professional local artists.

The Family Zone, presented by the Phoenix Center for the Arts Teen Artist Guild, provides fun, free activities for families all day long. Activities include face painting, the teen art show & sale, and lots of fun with Phoenix Youth Circus Arts

Beer and wine, sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company, can be carried throughout the Festival grounds. This year’s food vendor lineup includes 2 Fat Guys Grilled Cheese AZ, Bang Bang Dumpling Food Truck & Live Music, Satay Hut, Fluffy Vegans, LLC, Cactus Corn, Paletas Betty, White Eyes Fresh Fry Bread, Freak Brothers Pizza, Royal Solitude Coffee, Local Lunchbox AZ, Mamma Toledo’s The Pie Hole, Scottsdale Soda Company, RockStar Hot Dogs, and Wandering Donkey.

The Festival Main Stage, sponsored by Rebel Lounge, includes some of the best local bands in town. The Entertainment Pavilion, sponsored by Muse, features art demonstrations, circus performances, dance ensembles, spoken word poets, choral groups, and more! The Acoustic Stage, sponsored by Soliloquies, will offer up some amazing up-and-coming solo and duo acts from around the Valley.

For more information, visit phoenixfestivalofthearts.org or call 602-254-3100.

Event Facts

What: The Sixth Annual Phoenix Festival of the Arts

Dates: December 8-10, 2017

Hours: Friday, December 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: FREE (and dog friendly!)

Anticipated Attendance: 10,000

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix AZ 85004

Parking/Transportation: Limited parking available in the Phoenix Center for the Arts parking lot. Street parking also available. Avoid the hassle and take METRO Light Rail to the McDowell/Central Ave or Roosevelt/Central Ave. Bike racks available onsite.

Presenting Organization: Phoenix Center for the Arts

Supported By: Muse, SRP, Hensley Beverage Company, en Hance Park Condominiums, Times Media Group, Phoenix New Times, Local First Arizona, Roosevelt Row, Uber, Downtown Phoenix, Inc, Reliant Capitol, State Farm, Affordable Enterprises, Arizona Commission on the Arts, City of Phoenix Parks & Recreation, and City of Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture

Event Highlights: Three days of live arts festivities – 150+ arts and cultural exhibitors! Plus a hands-on community mural, food trucks, live entertainment on 3 stages, beer & wine, Family Zone activities, and more.

Phoenix Arts & Culture Directory: This take-home guide to all things arts & culture in Phoenix will feature information on the participating arts and cultural organizations. 5,000 will be handed out at the Festival…for free!

Information: info@phoenixfestivalofthearts.org or 602-254-3100

Facebook: Phoenix-Festival-of-the-Arts

Twitter: @PhxFestivalArts @PhxCenterArts

Instagram: @PhoenixFestivalOfTheArts

Hashtag: #PFA2017