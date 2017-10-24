Plexus Worldwide donation helps Salvation Army hurricane relief efforts

Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide (Plexus), a leading direct-selling health and wellness company focused on health and happiness, recently donated $301,630 to The Salvation Army to help areas hurt from Hurricane Harvey. Plexus has more than 615,000 Ambassadors (independent sales representatives) across North America, many of which are recovering from the effects of recent hurricanes.

“Many of our Ambassadors were hit hard by the recent hurricanes and while relief agencies and first responders have done an amazing job, it will take months and even years for the region to fully recover,” said Tarl Robinson, CEO of Plexus Worldwide. “Organizations like the Salvation Army are there to help long-term, and we’re proud to do our small part to aid the region’s recovery.”

“When disaster strikes, The Salvation Army is among the first on the scene, and we stay as long as the need remains,” said Salvation Army Lt. Col. Pontsler. “This extremely generous donation by Plexus to The Salvation Army will have a large impact on our long-term ability to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, as they rebuild their lives, their homes and their communities.”

Immediately after Hurricane Harvey hit, Plexus pledged $100,000 to the Salvation Army and announced to its Ambassadors and employees that the company would match up to an additional $100,000 in donations made to The Salvation Army. Those still wishing to make a donation to The Salvation Army via Plexus efforts may visit salar.my/HurricaneHarveyPlexus.